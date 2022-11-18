Govinda Naam Mera First Look: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani And Bhumi Pednekar Spice it up in Viral Poster

Govinda Naam Mera First Look: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to spice-up your screens in their upcoming dramedy Govinda Naam Mera. The crazy comedy of errors releasing on OTT has been unveiled to the audiences with its four viral posters. Apart from separate posters of Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi, the fourth one is a threesome picture. The goofy yet sensuous picture shows the trio getting cozy giving major hint about the narrative. This is the very first time all three actors have been working together. Vicky will have his first release of the year that will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Producer Karan Johar and all three actors shared their first look from Govinda Naam Mera on their Instagram handles.

Sharing a picture of Vicky Kaushal, KJo wrote, “Hero, his wife & his girlfriend – what could possibly go wrong, right? A LOT it seems! Get ready for some murder, mystery, madness & masala! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!” In another photo featuring the lead actors, he captioned his post as, “Govinda ki kahaani, nahi hai yeh aam kahaani.

#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar.”

Bhumi, while introducing her character wrote, “Ayeee, Gauri aa rahi hai. Taiyaar ho ki nahi?🥳

#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar.” Kiara introduced her character with a goofy caption and wrote, “Come and say hi huku with Suku! 😍 #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar.”

Govinda Naam Mera releases on December 16 and will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

For more updates on Govinda Naam Mera, check out this space at India.com.