Govinda Naam Mera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo is The Only Saving Grace in Vicky-Bhumi-Kiara Starrer Comic-Thriller – Check Reactions

Published: December 16, 2022 4:16 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Govinda Naam Mera Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera finally released on OTT. The much-awaited suspense-driven comic caper has been receiving mixed early reviews from netizens and movie critics. While some fans are hailing the performance and screen presence of Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi, others have slammed the film for lack of engagement quotient. But the most common element is Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise cameo which has got a thumbs-up from everyone. Netizens have been calling it the only saving grace in the movie.

CHECK OUT VIRAL TWITTER REVIEWS OF GOVINDA NAAM MERA:

Govinda Naam Mera is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 16, 2022. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

