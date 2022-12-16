Govinda Naam Mera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo is The Only Saving Grace in Vicky-Bhumi-Kiara Starrer Comic-Thriller – Check Reactions

Govinda Naam Mera Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera finally released on OTT. The much-awaited suspense-driven comic caper has been receiving mixed early reviews from netizens and movie critics. While some fans are hailing the performance and screen presence of Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi, others have slammed the film for lack of engagement quotient. But the most common element is Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise cameo which has got a thumbs-up from everyone. Netizens have been calling it the only saving grace in the movie.

CHECK OUT VIRAL TWITTER REVIEWS OF GOVINDA NAAM MERA:

#GovindaNaamMera is partly fun & partly forgettable. It hugely benefits from a confident #VickyKaushal & hilarious Renuka Shahane & Manju! It transitions to take the silly route with its climax which really shapes the film to be nothing more than a casual streaming watch pic.twitter.com/O9GYPdGTho — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 16, 2022

#RanbirKapoor ‘s cameo in govinda naam mera >>>

Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo pic.twitter.com/VYqxAg6J83 — VED DAVE (@Ved_editz_17) December 16, 2022

I don’t know, how to Jhelo this film #GovindaNaamMera? But I have to watch to review it. Public must understand about the life of a critic, who goes through such tortures for public. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 15, 2022

The only part which is worth it. Skip the rest movie guys — (@startweet16) December 16, 2022

Govinda Naam Mera is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 16, 2022. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

