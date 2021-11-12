Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday morning announced his next home production film, titled Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal as Govinda, Kiara Advani as ‘Govinda ki naughty girlfriend’ and Bhumi Pednekar as ‘Govinda ki hotty wife’. Touted as a light-hearted family entertainer, the film will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who earlier collaborated with Johar on projects including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Spills The Beans on Wedding With Rumoured GF Kiara Advani

Karan Johar took to social media to unveil the new film from his Dharma Productions, along with a character poster of Vicky, who will essay the role of the films protagonist Govinda Waghmare. "Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos!" he tweeted.

"What's a story without a few twists? And what's a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them! #GovindaNaamMera, a package of entertainment for you is coming to cinemas" the filmmaker tweeted. "Govinda Naam Mera" is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions, Khaitan and Viacom18 Studios", KJo added.

In the subsequent posts, Johar shared character posters of Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Johar further said that the film will release on June 10, 2022 in theatres countrywide.

It has been reported that Govinda Naam Mera appears to be a renewed version of Mr Lele, which was supposed to star Varun Dhawan in the lead. Shedding light on why the project did not work out with Varun in the lead, Shashank said, “We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan, Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being.”