Govinda on cheating allegations: ‘Woh beimaani thodi na hai, prem hai’; says he was innocent till 34

Actor Govinda recently addressed cheating allegations by wife Ssunita Ahuja in an interview and said he was ‘too innocent’ until 34: ‘That’s not cheating'

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Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja (PC- Instagram)

Actor Govinda has opened up about his personal life and addressed questions around infidelity and his equation with wife Ssunita Ahuja. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about love, marriage and his relationships with women, offering a rather candid take on what he considers cheating. While discussing his romantic image and chemistry with his leading ladies, Govinda revealed that he considered himself extremely “sharif” until the age of 33 or 34. Looking back, the actor joked that he sometimes feels embarrassed about being so innocent for so long.

“Main toh 33-34 ki age tak toh main aisa sharif raha hoon ki mujhe khud sharm aati hai ki itna zyada sharif kyun raha main(I was so innocent until the age of 33-34 that I myself feel embarrassed about why I was so innocent for so long)?” he told ANI.

When asked what changed after he turned 34, Govinda responded with an analogy about being surrounded by temptation but not experiencing it. “Aap mithai ki dukan mein rehkar bhuke nikle wahan se toh kya dukhad hai (If you stay in a sweet shop and leave hungry, then how sad is that?),” he said.

The interviewer then asked him directly if this meant that he stopped being honest and became unfaithful. Govinda, however, rejected the description of his actions as cheating. “Woh beimaani thodi na hai. Woh prem hai (That’s not cheating, that’s love),” he said.

Govinda went on to explain his perspective on relationships, suggesting that men and women can sometimes approach love and family differently. He said men may make certain decisions without fully understanding their consequences, while women can be more strongly guided by their families.

Govinda admitted that it took him time to understand these dynamics. “It takes the man a while to get around this, at least a man like me. I didn’t even have a clue what was happening from the age of 21 till 34,” he said.

Govinda On His Equation With Female Co-Stars

The conversation also touched upon Govinda’s famous chemistry with his female co-stars. The actor said he deliberately created a romantic connection with his leading ladies on screen because he knew that even if his films did not always work, their songs would connect with audiences.

He explained that the relationship he built with his heroines on screen was based on love and chemistry.

When the interviewer brought up his “raas leela”, Govinda laughed and suggested that he barely had enough time to meet his heroines outside work. He also recalled his late mother Nirmala Devi’s advice to always keep smiling and enjoy himself, something he believes helped create a positive atmosphere on his film sets.

Govinda Reacts To Raveena Tandon’s Marriage Comment

Govinda was also asked about a reported comment by Raveena Tandon that she would have married him if Ssunita had not been in his life. Raveena and Govinda were among the most popular on-screen pairs of the 1990s and worked together in films such as Dulhe Raja and Aunty No. 1.

Govinda responded to the question with his trademark humour, seemingly suggesting that he had always been popular with women.