Bollywood actor Govinda, who is known for his comic skills, will soon be seen in the dance reality show Dance Deewane. He revealed that he was shy while enacting a romantic scene in his debut film Ilzaam with Neelam. The actor will be seen shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and joining the duo as the judges will be the actress Nora Fatehi. In the show, Nora comments on contestant Piyush's shyness which encourages Govinda to reveal a fun incident.

Sharing an interesting incident from the sets of his debut film, Govinda said: "I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and It was quite something."

In his earlier interviews, Govinda also mentioned how he shivered and used to get fever before romancing an actor. "I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen."

In an interesting turn of events, the show will see one of the contestants, Pallavi, perform on one of Govinda’s iconic tracks Tum toh dhokebaaz ho, followed by Aman’s fiery act.