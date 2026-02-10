Govinda reacts after Sunita says he didn’t help son Yash’s Bollywood start: 'He’s a better...'

For months now, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, divorce rumours and personal claims have kept them in the headlines. But this time, the conversation shifted from their relationship to their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Sunita recently stirred debate when she openly said that Govinda did not help Yash in getting a break in Bollywood. Calling him a “self-made boy”, she revealed that Yash has given nearly 90 auditions to land his first film. She even compared the situation to actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, who she believes actively supported their children’s entry into the film industry.

Now, Govinda has broken his silence.

Govinda explains why he stepped away from politics and focused on family

In an interview with ANI, Govinda spoke at length about his decision to leave politics and return to his family life, saying he did not want any negativity from his political career to affect his children.

He said, “Kya ho gaya hai, jis wakt main politics se bahar nikla, toh maine yeh socha ki kahin mere spardha, ya dwesh, irsha, yeh sabhi ki karaktaayein, kisi prakar se takleef naa de. Khaas taur pe bachhon ke liye. Toh main bahar aa gaya. Ab woh main ghar pariwar ke liye hi bahar aa gaya. Maine Nadiadwala se kaha, toh he gave his cabin to Yash, ki kaise filmein banayi jaati hain, kaam kiya jata hai. Aur, mujhse zyada poocha nahi gaya, aur aise ek mahaul ghar mein tayyiar tha, ki jismein ki main filmy rishte mein nakamyab hun (What has happened is, when I stepped out of politics, I thought that my rivalries, grudges, or jealousies should not trouble anyone in any way, especially my children. So I chose to leave. I stepped away only for my home and family. I spoke to Nadiadwala, and he gave his cabin to Yash so he could learn how films are made and how work is done. Beyond that, I was not asked much, and an atmosphere had already been created at home where I was seen as unsuccessful in my film relationships).”

Govinda’s statement hints that he tried to create opportunities for Yash to understand filmmaking, even if he wasn’t directly involved in pushing him into projects.

“Yash is technically better than me”

Talking proudly about his son, Govinda added, “Main Yash ke liye keh raha hun, woh mujhse zyada accha actor niklega. Woh technically mujhse better hai. Toh main umeed karta hun, uska prastutikaran kisi ne sahi kar diya, toh he’s huge.”

Instead of denying Sunita’s claims directly, Govinda chose to focus on praising Yash’s talent and potential.

Yashvardhan’s big debut is already on the way?

Yashvardhan Ahuja is currently preparing for his debut film, tentatively titled 100. The film will also feature Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel and will be directed by Sajid Khan, marking his return to filmmaking.

Interestingly, despite being Govinda’s son, Yash’s journey into Bollywood seems to have followed the long, audition-heavy route rather than a direct launch.

A debate that many star kids face

This development has once again sparked conversations around nepotism and how star kids enter the industry. While some are launched grandly, others, like Yash, appear to be taking the traditional struggle route.

Now the big question remains, when 100 releases, will audiences see what Govinda sees in his son?