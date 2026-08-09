Govinda reveals he tried to end his life after mother’s death, walked into Narmada River to meet her again: ‘Everything was over…’

Govinda has opened up about one of the darkest periods of his life, recalling how the loss of his mother Nirmala Devi left him overwhelmed with grief and led him to the Narmada River.

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Govinda with his mother Nirmala Devi (PC: Instagram)

Some losses remain with us long after the years have passed. For Bollywood actor Govinda, the death of his mother, Nirmala Devi, in 1996 was one such devastating loss. Known for his impeccable comic timing, energetic dance moves and versatile performances, Govinda was at a significant point in his career when he lost his mother, to whom he was deeply attached. Looking back on that difficult phase, the actor has now opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced following her death. In a recent conversation, Govinda recalled being in “tremendous pain” and feeling as though everything in his life had come to an end. His grief was so overwhelming that it led to an emotional incident at the Narmada River, where he walked into the water believing that he might meet his mother again.

Govinda recalls walking into Narmada River after mother’s death

Govinda was extremely close to his mother, and her death left him struggling to come to terms with the loss. Nirmala Devi, who was a Hindustani classical vocalist and actress, died on June 15, 1996, aged 69 in Mumbai. Her influence on Govinda was not limited to his personal life; he has also spoken about the spiritual guidance he received from her over the years. Govinda said, “I was in a lot of pain. I was in tremendous pain. At that point, I felt that everything was over; that was it.”

Speaking to ANI, Govinda recalled how he felt after her death, saying he was in tremendous pain and believed that everything was over. He then remembered being at the Narmada River and walking further into the water because he thought he would somehow meet his mother again.

He said, “So, I was at the Narmada River, I thought I would go a little farther into the river and that I would meet my mother again. So, I went into the river.” When asked if he was trying to commit suicide, the actor replied, “Kind of. I was deeply attached to my mother. I was too much in love with her.”

The actor later described that moment as a period when he felt “kind of” suicidal. He explained that his attachment to his mother was extremely deep and that he was struggling to cope with losing her.

Govinda says he was deeply attached to his mother

For Govinda, the incident was not simply about grief but about the bond he shared with his mother. He has often spoken about Nirmala Devi’s importance in his life and the spiritual influence she had on him.

Looking back, he described himself as being deeply attached to her and said he was too much in love with his mother. His recollection gives an insight into how overwhelming the loss felt at the time, particularly when he was still trying to understand life without her.

The painful memory also shows a side of Govinda that audiences rarely get to see. Known for his comic timing, dancing and larger-than-life screen presence, the actor was speaking about a deeply personal chapter that had a lasting impact on him.