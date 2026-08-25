Govinda-Sunita Ahuja feud: Kashmera Shah loses cool at paps, says ‘Main Sunita ke saath…’

Kashmera Shah defended Sunita Ahuja when paparazzi questioned her about the ongoing reports surrounding Sunita and Govinda’s relationship.

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Kashmera Shah lashes out at paps, firmly backs Sunita (PC: Instagram)

The ongoing reports around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage took another turn when Kashmera Shah was asked about the couple’s personal matters. The actress did not appear interested in entertaining more questions and instead asked the paparazzi to leave the issue alone. She also made it clear that she stands with Sunita and considers her part of her family. Kashmera’s reaction came during a public appearance in Mumbai and quickly drew attention because of the firm way she addressed the questions.

Kashmera asks paparazzi to leave the matter alone

Kashmera was spotted at Abhishek Kumar’s birthday celebration in Mumbai on August 24 when photographers asked her about the couple. She responded firmly, saying, “Jab unlog ne chhod diya hai ek dusre ko, aap log bhi chhod do na. Why are you asking this question? Krushna (Abhishek) ne kaha galat bola? Log le toh rahe hain footage…”

Her response suggested that she felt the repeated questions were only keeping the controversy alive. She also appeared to point towards the attention the issue was receiving on social media and in the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Paparazzi (@bollywoodpaparazzii)

‘Main Sunita ke saath hoon’

Kashmera went on to make her position about Sunita clear. Defending her family member she said, “Mein itna jaanti hoon ki woh meri family hai; mein apne family ko protect karungi. Aur mein apne family ki auraton ke saath mein khadi hoon. Mein Sunita ke saath khadi hu. Aaj tak unhone kabhi bhi aavaj uthayi hai? Kabhi kaha hai ki yeh galat hai, woh galat hai? Aaj bol rahi hai na, toh hoga kuch galat. Dekh lo!”

Her statement was particularly notable because Kashmera did not simply avoid the questions. She openly expressed support for Sunita while suggesting that there could be a reason behind her recent remarks.

See another viral video of Kashmera Shah here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Paparazzi (@bollywoodpaparazzii)

Why Govinda and Sunita are making headlines

The comments come amid renewed speculation about Govinda and Sunita’s relationship. Recent reports have focused on their public exchanges as well as developments involving their personal lives.

The controversy gained attention after Govinda was seen at an airport with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita later made a remark referring to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”. Govinda subsequently responded in a video and asked her to stay within her limits.

Divorce reports and social media speculation

Amid the reports, Govinda has also reportedly taken legal steps over what he described as false reports and AI-generated content concerning his personal life. Reports have said that legal notices were issued with claims that could go up to Rs 100 crore.

Sunita reportedly withdrew divorce case

Another major development came when Sunita was reportedly seen at a Mumbai family court with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce case that she was said to have filed against the actor.