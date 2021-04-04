Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebrities have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. The latest on the list is superstar Govinda. He is currently in home isolation and is under medical guidance. This comes days after his wife Sunita recovered from the infection. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Awaits COVID-19 Test Results, Asks Fans, 'Will I Be Tested Negative?'

Talking to IANS, Govinda said, "I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back." He also urged those who came in contact with him recently to take all necessary precautions. "I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care," he said.

Coronavirus pandemic has badly hit Bollywood. Earlier today, actor Akshay Kumar was also tested coronavirus positive. While Akshay is now in home isolation, his representative issued a statement that read, "I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Other celebrities who have been tested positive for coronavirus including Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, and R. Madhavan among others. Not just Bollywood, but even the television industry has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. From Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa to Molkki actor Amar Upadhyay and Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, several television celebrities have been tested coronavirus positive.