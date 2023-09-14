Home

Entertainment

Govinda to be Questioned by EOW in Rs 1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam

Govinda to be Questioned by EOW in Rs 1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam

Govinda will be questioned by Economic Offences Wing in connection to Rs 1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam.

Govinda to be Questioned by EOW in Rs 1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam

Govinda to Face EOW Probe: Govinda will be questioned by The Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a Rs 1,000 crore pan-India Online Ponzi Scam investigation. The agency confirmed the same on September 13, 2023. The Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token) with an online presence in several countries has been illegally operating a pyramid-structured under the scam in the garb of crypto investment, the authorities informed, as reported by India Today. Govinda will be quizzed by the EOW with regard to the Online Ponzi Scam because he had endorsed the company’s operations in a few promotional videos. EOW inspector general J N Pankaj, in an interaction with Times of India said, “We will soon send a team to Mumbai to question film star Govinda who had attended STA’s grand function in Goa in July and promoted the company in some videos.”

Trending Now

GOVINDA TO BE PROBES IN INDIA ONLINE PONZI SCAM

The EOW official also stated that the Bollywood actor is neither a suspect nor an accused in connection to the probe. He told, “If we find that his role was limited to only endorsement of the product (STAToken brand) as per their business agreement, then we will make him a witness in our case.” The accused company allegedly collected Rs 30 crore from 10,000 people in Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhubaneswar, as reported by TOI. Investers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand and other states were also duped as lakhs of money was taken from them as deposits. EOW has arrested the company’s country and Odisha heads Gurtej Singh Sidhu and Nirod Das, respectively, on August 7, 2023 according to the TOI report. Bhubaneswar-based investment adviser Ratnakar Palai was also arrested on August 16, 2023 for his link with Sidhu. The agency has also issued lookout circulars against company chief David Gez, who is also a Hungarian national.

You may like to read

For more updates on Govinda and India Online Ponzi Scam, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES