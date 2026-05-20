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Govindas manager issues big statement after paparazzi incident goes viral: Why would he apologise?

Govinda’s manager issues big statement after paparazzi incident goes viral: ‘Why would he apologise?’

Govinda was recently spotted at the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4, held in Mumbai, where he attended as the chief guest. As he exited the venue, a large number of paparazzi gathered around him to take pictures and interact with the actor. Watch!

Govinda (PC-Instagram)

A recent video of Govinda from a Mumbai event has sparked discussion online after a paparazzi-related incident went viral. However, his manager has now stepped in to clear the air and deny reports of an apology. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, clarified that the actor did not apologise as there was no mistake on his part. He said Govinda was attending a beauty pageant event, but photographers tried to approach him in a restricted area where access was not allowed. Sinha further added that the security team was simply doing their duty, and there was no reason for Govinda to say sorry, as reported by News9 Live.

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has finally reacted to the reports and denied all claims. As reported by News9 Live, Sinha said, “It was not Govinda’s fault, so why would he apologise?” He further added, “Govinda was attending a beauty pageant, while the paparazzi wanted an interview in a restricted area. The security staff were simply doing their duty (sic).”

Big Fight #Govinda ‘s bodyguard pushed a fan, the crowd got angry and the actor had to apologize with folded hands, saying, “Sir, let it be.. pic.twitter.com/AOY4E6N98u — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 18, 2026



Govinda’s manager further said that at crowded events, security staff may not always be able to identify everyone instantly, which can lead to such situations. Defending the actor’s security team, he explained that the personnel simply followed protocol and stopped him, which led to a brief argument. He added that such incidents are not unusual in busy public gatherings.

The manager also noted that even he has been stopped by security on several occasions, and emphasised that there was no need to make a big issue out of the situation as the staff were only doing their duty.

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Govinda was recently seen at the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 which was held in Mumbai. He was invited to the event as the chief guest. As soon as Govinda made exit, paparazzi collected near him to click photos and chat with him. Amid the confusion, one of the security guards allegedly pushed a paparazzo as he tried to ensure the crowd stayed away. Soon a paparazzo reacted, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain?”

Also Read: Was Govinda really always late on set? Priyadarshan reveals the condition he had before casting him in Bhaagam Bhaag

Govinda remained calm in the chaos and referred to the paparazzo as his friend.

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