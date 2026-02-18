Home

Govinda’s nephew reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s affair claims, recalls past link-ups with Neelam Kothari, Karisma Kapoor: ‘It’s not new…’

Govinda’s nephew reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s affair claims, recalls past link-ups with Neelam Kothari, Karisma Kapoor: ‘It’s not new…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under immense public scrutiny, whether it is for their personal life or professional lives. One such similar story is of Ahuja. The duo have been once again grabbing headlines after she accused him of having an affair with a newcomer. As the controversy continues to create a buzz, the actor’s nephew Vinay Anand has now stepped forward to address the speculation.

Known for his work in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, Vinay recently shared his perspective in an interview. Besides defending his uncle, Vinay also spoke about Sunita venturing into acting and expressed happiness over her growing independence.

Vinay Anand Breaks Silence On Affair Speculation

Speaking about the ongoing dating rumours, Vinay revealed that although he initially did not want to interfere in Govinda’s personal life, he eventually decided to confront him.

He shared, “But I asked him once do you have an affair with someone? He told me, ‘No, there is nothing like that.’ When Govinda refused, I accepted it, but when I see mami’s (Sunita) interviews, I feel a bit weird, because we have seen her always respecting Govinda.”

Vinay further expressed that such link-ups are not unusual for a superstar. He said, “It is not new that Govinda has been linked to an actress. He has been a superstar; he has been linked with too many actresses in the past. In the beginning, when he was working a lot with Neelam Kothari, he was linked to her. People also suspected an affair between him and Rani Mukerji when he was working a lot with her, and when he was working with Karisma Kapoor, the public said that something was happening between them.”

Govinda Reacts To Allegations

Earlier, Govinda also responded to the accusations while speaking to ANI. Addressing the woman at the centre of the rumours, he said, “The name that she is taking – Komal – I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet, otherwise youngsters don’t shy away from hurling abuses.”

Vinay On Sunita’s Acting Debut

Reacting to Sunita Ahuja’s upcoming acting debut in an untitled film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Vinay expressed pride in her journey. He said, “We had seen her confined in four walls of the house and now seeing her work makes me feel very happy. I feel every woman should be independent.”

Ongoing Buzz Around Govinda’s Personal Life

While the chatter around the duo keeps fans intrigued, Vinay’s remarks have dismissed such speculations, further stating that public narratives often only reveal part of the story.

