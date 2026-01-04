Govinda’s niece shuts down foul-play claims in actor’s gun accident amid Saif Ali Khan stabbing comparisons: ‘200 cops were…’

Home

Govinda’s niece dismisses foul-play claims in actor’s gun accident amid Saif Ali Khan stabbing comparisons. Read what she said.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under scrutiny and speculation, often giving rise to conspiracy theories on social media. One such similar case happened recently when veteran Bollywood star Govinda, whose accidental gun injury in 2024 was repeatedly questioned and, at times, even compared to the stabbing case involving Saif Ali Khan. Now, Govinda’s niece Ragini Khanna has finally addressed the rumours, firmly dismissing any suggestion of foul play.

What happened on the day of the accident

On October 1, 2024, Govinda was injured in an accidental shooting at his Juhu residence. The incident reportedly occurred around 4 am while he was cleaning his licensed revolver, which accidentally slipped from his hands. The bullet grazed his leg below the knee, following which he was rushed to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Andheri West for treatment.

After being discharged, Govinda spoke to the press and recalled the shocking moment. He said, “Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (The wound was deep, but I couldn’t believe it had happened. I was thinking, what just happened?)” He also admitted to being careless, adding, “Main thoda sa mast raha karta hoon (I’m a bit carefree by nature).”

Ragini Khanna recalls her reaction

During an interview, Ragini was asked how she first heard about the incident. She shared, “I went to the hospital, yes. Mummy told me Chichi mama ko goli lag gayi (Mummy told me Chichi uncle had shot himself). I was shocked and wondered who shot him. She told me that he shot himself, and I got quite emotional. I was told that he shot himself by mistake when his gun fell.”

Addressing comparisons with Saif Ali Khan’s case

Speaking about the actor’s accident being compared to Saif Ali Khan being stabbed in 2025 during a burglary, she strongly defended Govinda’s account. She said, “There were 200 cops at the hospital and 50 outside his home to investigate. How can you escape that kind of situation if it is not genuine? I have full faith in our police. They have done their due diligence and got satisfactory results. Because if somebody else had been involved, they couldn’t have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality.”

Putting rumours to rest

Ragini Khanna’s clear and emotional response aims to put an end to doubts surrounding Govinda’s 2024 gun accident.

