Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja recently met with an accident in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to the latest reports, no one was injured. The accident took place at 8:30 pm when Yashvardhan was driving and collided into another car that belonged to a person associated with the Yash Raj banner. It was a minor accident and nobody got seriously injured. Govinda's son Yashvardhan is also fine and just got a few minor injuries on his hands.

According to a report on the Instagram page @bollywood.scuttlebutt, no one present at the accident was injured. However, Yashvardhan's car's headlights were damaged. No case was registered by both the parties. They solved the case mutually.

Amid the lockdown, Govinda has become active on social media. He shares pictures and videos to stay in touch with his fans.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja as Vijendra Pratap Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh. We all know about his good skills, but in addition to it, he was a member of Indian National Congress Party and got elected as the seventh Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North Constituency of Maharashtra, India in the 14th Lok Sabha elections in 2004.