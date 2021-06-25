Grahan Leaked online for HD Download: Disney+ Hotstar’s latest action-thriller web series Grahan starring Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anshuman Pushkar, Sahidur Rahaman has released on Thursday, June 24. After a day of its release, Grahan has been leaked online in HD quality for free download. The web-series directed by Ranjan Chandel, is an emotional story that will leave you with a bag full of mixed. Grahan is addressed weighty socio-political themes. Fans and critics have binged watched and can’t express their happiness of watching such a good content. Netizens praised the show and especially Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain’s powerful performances. Also Read - Fast & Furious 9 Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

Grahan's story is based on the true events – the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots (the 1984 Sikh Massacre), in which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, which resulted in a series of organised murders against Sikhs in India.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Fast & Furious 9 Hindi , Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)