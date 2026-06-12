Gram Chikitsalaya 2 trailer: Amol Parashar returns to Bhatkandi with hopes of bringing life back

Gram Chikitsalaya 2 brings back familiar faces, including Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh. This season also features Dinesh Lal Yadav in an important role. Watch the trailer.

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Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 (PC- Instagram)

The trailer of Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 is finally out, and it promises a mix of comedy, chaos and village drama. The new season follows Dr. Prabhat (Amol Parashar) as he returns to Bhatkandi with hopes of bringing life back to the village’s struggling Primary Health Centre, but things don’t go as planned. Directed by Lalitam Tiwari, the series shows Dr. Prabhat (Amol Parashar)’s journey as he tries to improve healthcare facilities in the village. Confident that winning the title of “Ideal PHC” will solve all his problems, he soon realises that running a hospital is not just about medicine and management.

From unusual villagers and local politics to public distrust and a shortage of basic resources, Dr. Prabhat faces one challenge after another. The trailer suggests that some problems cannot be solved with treatment alone and need a completely different approach.

Season 2 brings back familiar faces, including Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh. This season also features Dinesh Lal Yadav in an important role.

Watch the trailer of Gram Chikitsalaya 2:

Vinay Pathak, playing Chetan Kumar, said, “What makes the show special is its blend of warmth, humour, and emotional honesty while capturing the realities of rural healthcare and community life. In the new season, the relationships grow deeper, the challenges become more layered, and the journey of these characters becomes even more engaging. I’m excited for audiences to return to this world and reconnect with the entire village.”

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, as Dr. Gargi, shared, “The latest season gives a fresh look at rural healthcare, village politics, and the everyday challenges people face. My character is grounded and ambitious, but she also understands what is possible and what is not in the situations she deals with. What I like most about my character is that she is bold and not afraid to speak her mind. It was wonderful to be part of a story once again that feels so real while still being entertaining and inspiring.”

Amol Parashar, who plays the lead protagonist Dr. Prabhat in the series, said, “What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humour, warmth, humour, and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions.”

Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 will stream on Prime Video from June 23.