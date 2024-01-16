Home

Grammy Award 2024: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa will take the stage during the opulent event on February 4.

Grammy 2024: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, And Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at The 66th Annual Awards

Grammy 2024: The Recording Academy announced the first three performers that will take the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The first performers at the 66th annual Grammy Awards are Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo—three of the young talented queens in music. These three leading ladies will surely bring their unique kind of fire to the famous Crypto.com Arena stage on February 4, according to the organizers. The revelation occurred during the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers’ AFC wild-card game on Monday, January 15, during the fourth quarter.

This first group of performers guarantees a thrilling Grammy event, whether it’s Rodrigo’s honest, heartfelt admissions, Lipa’s energizing dominance on the dance floor, or Eilish’s captivating singing that casts a spell. Notably, between them, these three ladies have won 13 Grammy Awards, including major titles like Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist.

For the fourth year in a row, Fulwell 73 Productions will create the program for the Recording Academy. Executive producers include Jesse Collins, Raj Kapoor, and Ben Winston.

Grammy 2024 When And Where to Watch

Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammys this year and is himself nominated for a Grammy, is returning for a record-breaking fourth time. For “I Wish You Would,” he has received a nomination in the Best Comedy Album category.

The Grammy Awards are heading back to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4 at 8:00 p.m. PT. It’s available for streaming on Paramount+ and live viewing on the CBS Television Network.

