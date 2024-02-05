Top Recommended Stories

Grammy 2024: Oops! Nicki Minaj ‘Accidentally’ Announced as Winner, Fans Say ‘What Dirty Games’

Grammy 2024: Nicki Minaj's fans and followers were unhappy when she was 'mistakenly' announced as the winner on the Grammys' official website and social media handle. Here's what happened next:

Published: February 5, 2024 8:29 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Grammy 2024: Nicki Minaj’s fans were thrown into a frenzy of excitement and confusion on Sunday night. How? After an announcement that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice had won the rap category on the official Grammy social media account and website, which obviously didn’t happen during the award show ceremony, was tweeted and quickly removed. Many wondered if it was a simple technological error or something more planned. The error was promptly corrected in a new tweet. Killer Mike’s ‘Scientists & Engineers’ actually clinched the award.

Reacting to it, Nicki Minaj’s fans expressed their outrage on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of the users wrote, “Industry owes Nicki an apology.” Another user said, “Like how does the Grammys mistakenly do this to Nicki Minaj, she knows what she is talking about with these people playing dirty games!”

Nicki Minaj’s Fans React to Grammys Error

The competitive category also featured nominations for Just Wanna Rock (Lil Uzi Vert), Attention (Doja Cat), and Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage).

Even though she has achieved both financial and critical success, Nicki Minaj has never taken home a major category Grammy Award. Despite being nominated twelve times thus far, she has frequently gone unnoticed. first for her album Queen in 2020, and then She openly expressed her displeasure with the show’s 2022 decision to shift her hit song Super Freaky Girl from the rap to the pop category.

