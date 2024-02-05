Home

Grammy 2024: Oops! Nicki Minaj ‘Accidentally’ Announced as Winner, Fans Say ‘What Dirty Games’

Grammy 2024: Nicki Minaj's fans and followers were unhappy when she was 'mistakenly' announced as the winner on the Grammys' official website and social media handle. Here's what happened next:

Grammy 2024: Nicki Minaj’s fans were thrown into a frenzy of excitement and confusion on Sunday night. How? After an announcement that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice had won the rap category on the official Grammy social media account and website, which obviously didn’t happen during the award show ceremony, was tweeted and quickly removed. Many wondered if it was a simple technological error or something more planned. The error was promptly corrected in a new tweet. Killer Mike’s ‘Scientists & Engineers’ actually clinched the award.

Reacting to it, Nicki Minaj’s fans expressed their outrage on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of the users wrote, “Industry owes Nicki an apology.” Another user said, “Like how does the Grammys mistakenly do this to Nicki Minaj, she knows what she is talking about with these people playing dirty games!”

Nicki Minaj’s Fans React to Grammys Error

Nicki Minaj has been in the industry for almost 20 years now and I still don’t understand HOW y’all find it so easy to disrespect her legacy by doing such unprofessional tactics. Nicki clearly deserved the award but these corps can never let her win. We Love You Nicki. ALWAYS. pic.twitter.com/AdYDCEG8Gc — Sahilᴺᴹ🌟 (@OnikasIndianSon) February 4, 2024

Nicki Minaj LITERALLY owns this Internet. No one’s talking about the winners were talking about Nicki Minaj someone who didn’t even attend. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ieAwYRmp1F — Duprii 🙌🏾 (@Duprii23) February 5, 2024

so basically barbie world won, they had it all set to go cause it was put on google, they website, and twitter… then, some behind the scenes shit happened and they switched the winner. LMAO, nicki may tell a joke… anyways, it’s been real. i won’t be saying shit else abt it. — the phattest box on myspace. (@complexderick) February 4, 2024

idc if you like nicki or not but please put stan stuff asideand just think rationally for a second… so you’re telling me the Grammys website which had all the other right winners somehow made a mistake with barbie world…? which never happened EVER before..? pic.twitter.com/1xjAQSMqYT — welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 4, 2024

N*cki after refreshing the Grammy account, seeing Barbie world won tweet deleted, and realizing her lifelong dream of being a Grammy winner was still…a dream. Barbie 🌎 ended by Killer Mike in her own G@g city. Grammy time indeed! pic.twitter.com/KssFhQ3ZhW — SALKING VON(TEA)SE (@SalKingRichard) February 4, 2024

The competitive category also featured nominations for Just Wanna Rock (Lil Uzi Vert), Attention (Doja Cat), and Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage).

Even though she has achieved both financial and critical success, Nicki Minaj has never taken home a major category Grammy Award. Despite being nominated twelve times thus far, she has frequently gone unnoticed. first for her album Queen in 2020, and then She openly expressed her displeasure with the show’s 2022 decision to shift her hit song Super Freaky Girl from the rap to the pop category.

