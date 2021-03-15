Youtuber and NBC’s talk show host, Lilly Singh, has made a statement with her Grammy Awards look as she walked the red carpet. Through her look, she expressed her solidarity with the farmers’ protests in India. For Grammy Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, Lilly Singh opted for a power suit and wore a face mask that reads, “I Stand With Farmers”. Also Read - BTS Army Trends #BTSOurGreatestPrize After Band Loses to Lady Gaga at Grammys 2021 - Check Best Tweets

Taking to Twitter, she posted a picture of herself from the red carpet and wrote, "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it Raised fist #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs. (sic)"

Check Out The Picture Here:



Earlier, pop American singer Rihanna had made headlines when she had tweeted on the Farmers’ Protest. She shared, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Her tweet went viral instantly and soon became a top trend in India. While many supported her, there was even a section of people who trolled her for her tweet. Many International celebrities extended their support to Rihanna.

Soon, after Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement and urged celebrities to refrain from commenting on the protest. The statement reads, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

Meanwhile, she ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman, in 2019. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult as she continues to be recognised for her unmatchable sense of humour.