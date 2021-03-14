The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are all set to held in Los Angeles, the United States on March 14, 2021 at 8 pm Eastern Time, 5 pm Pacific Time on the CBS channel. But Indians can watch the event on March 15, 2021. The big musical evening usually happens in the month of January-February, however, this year, it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The International award show is going to see many celebrated names from the world however, this year, it’s going to differ as celebs won’t be seen walking the red carpet and looking their best in respective outfits. The Grammys 2021 will be held virtually and hosted by comedian and satirist, Trevor Noah. Also Read - Watch BTS Performing ‘Dynamite’ at Grammys 2021’s MusiCares Concert, Video Will Surely Give Fans Goosebumps
Grammy Awards 2021 is going to honour the best of the last year’s musical accomplishments in all prominent genres from pop to rock and everything in between. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. Among the nominees, this year, fans of popular K-pop band BTS are the most excited ones to see the 7-band members performing and winning their first Grammy Award.
Date And Time to Watch Grammy Awards 2021 in India
In India, the Grammy Awards 2021 show will be available to watch on March 15, 2021, at 5.30 am IST. You can tune in to Grammy’s LIVE feed via Facebook and also visit their official website at CBS.com.
The Best Performers For The 2021 Grammy Awards
The performers of Grammys 2021 include BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Cardi B, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.
Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations List
Album Of The Year:
Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay, Everyday Life
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, folklore
– Record Of The Year, Recognizing Overall Performance On A Song –
Beyonce, Black Parade
Black Pumas, Colors
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
Doja Cat, Say So
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now
Post Malone, Circles
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Song Of The Year, Recognizing Songwriting
Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan
Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles
Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Everything I Wanted
H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can’t Breathe
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video
Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good
Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
Harry Styles, Adore You
Woodkid, Goliath
Best Rap Album
D Smoke, Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
Nas, King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9″, The Allegory
Best Rock Album
Fontaines DC, A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Grace Potter, Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber, Changes
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck, Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas, Fu Chronicles
Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
Bebel Gilberto, Agora
Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters
Tinariwen, Amadjar