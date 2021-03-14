The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are all set to held in Los Angeles, the United States on March 14, 2021 at 8 pm Eastern Time, 5 pm Pacific Time on the CBS channel. But Indians can watch the event on March 15, 2021. The big musical evening usually happens in the month of January-February, however, this year, it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The International award show is going to see many celebrated names from the world however, this year, it’s going to differ as celebs won’t be seen walking the red carpet and looking their best in respective outfits. The Grammys 2021 will be held virtually and hosted by comedian and satirist, Trevor Noah. Also Read - Watch BTS Performing ‘Dynamite’ at Grammys 2021’s MusiCares Concert, Video Will Surely Give Fans Goosebumps



Grammy Awards 2021 is going to honour the best of the last year’s musical accomplishments in all prominent genres from pop to rock and everything in between. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. Among the nominees, this year, fans of popular K-pop band BTS are the most excited ones to see the 7-band members performing and winning their first Grammy Award.

Date And Time to Watch Grammy Awards 2021 in India

In India, the Grammy Awards 2021 show will be available to watch on March 15, 2021, at 5.30 am IST. You can tune in to Grammy’s LIVE feed via Facebook and also visit their official website at CBS.com.

The Best Performers For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The performers of Grammys 2021 include BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Cardi B, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations List

Album Of The Year:

Jhene Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3

Haim, Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, folklore

– Record Of The Year, Recognizing Overall Performance On A Song –

Beyonce, Black Parade

Black Pumas, Colors

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar

Doja Cat, Say So

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now

Post Malone, Circles

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage

Song Of The Year, Recognizing Songwriting

Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan

Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles

Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Everything I Wanted

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can’t Breathe

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video

Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl

Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good

Anderson .Paak, Lockdown

Harry Styles, Adore You

Woodkid, Goliath

Best Rap Album

D Smoke, Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo

Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony

Nas, King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9″, The Allegory

Best Rock Album

Fontaines DC, A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka

Grace Potter, Daylight

Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury

The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber, Changes

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, folklore

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck, Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher

Brittany Howard, Jaime

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas, Fu Chronicles

Burna Boy, Twice as Tall

Bebel Gilberto, Agora

Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters

Tinariwen, Amadjar