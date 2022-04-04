BTS at Grammy Awards 2022: The Grammy Awards 2022 is happening in Los Angeles right now and you won’t believe who is setting the stage on fire with the killer moves- it’s BTS! The BTS boys, all dressed in black, just performed on their song Butter with massive creative stage work in the background. What excited the ARMY was how V whispered to Olivia Rodrigo before he went up on stage. While Jin, who recently had a surgery on his index finger, did break dance. BTS ARMY couldn’t control their excitement and shared a pictures and videos from the event. One of the fans talked about the performance, “ARMYS will be always with you. We are so excited & proud for your first in person grammy performance. You’re gonna slay the stage with biggest performance kings! Cheering for you to achieve your dreams. We love you!”Also Read - BTS Files Criminal Complaints Against Perpetrators of Malicious Activities, Punishment Includes 5 Years in Prison, Rs 15 Million Fine

Another BTS' fan applauded injured V to show his moves on the stage. "An incredible performance you dazzled and shocked us, we did not expect that ,you surprised us a lot the entry of Jungkook, the staging with V, Jin who hacks everything, the break dance… In fact you set the stage on fire #BTS #BTSxGrammys", wrote a fan.

Okay, can we talk about @BTS_twt’s Grammy performance with Jung Kook’s entrance from the ceiling, V whispering in Olivia’s ear, Jin hacking everything, and that dance break? That took me right out! Sooooo good! #GRAMMYs — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 4, 2022



Talking about the dramatic landing on stage, BTS ARMY cries with happiness after they watched Jungkook’s entry like that of a male lead of an action thriller, all hanging by a rope and landing with swag. It was truly the highlight of the show.

jungkook is so freaking cool just chilling up there before giving the best performance of the night. THANK YOU BTS 💜#BTS #GRAMMYsTNTpic.twitter.com/BjM7x4Wifh — dowa⁷ is right behind BTS 💜 (@clckbng) April 4, 2022



What caught fans’s attention was the way V whispered to Olivia Rodrigo before he went up on stage.

bts don’t joke with their stages pic.twitter.com/WCJ0a5uYW9 — funky little popstar (@hrIykoo) April 4, 2022

BTS’ viral selfie with Megan Thee Stallion

The globally successful K-pop group is nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for ‘Butter’, their chart-topping single that released in May 2021.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.