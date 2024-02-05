Grammy Awards 2024: India’s Zakir Hussain, Miley Cyrus Win Their First Ever Trophy – Check Full List of Winners

Home

The Grammy Award began on a high note early morning on Monday. Assumed as the world's biggest evening to recognise the best in the music world, Grammys honoured Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and India's Zakir Hussain-Rakesh Chaurasia for their song 'Pashto'.

Zakir Hussain, Miley Cyrus at the Grammys 2024 (Photo: AP)

Grammys 2024 winners list: At the biggest night for music, Grammys 2024, India’s Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia created history with their first-ever win. Their group, including American artists Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won big at the 66th Annual Grammy Award pre-telecast event for their track ‘Pashto’ in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Abundance in Millets’ which he created with Indian-American singers Falu and Gaurav Shah was also competing in the same category.

Miley Cyrus, who has been nominated at the awards show eight times, six of which came this year, struck gold and won her first-ever Grammy. The popular singer won the ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for her track ‘Flowers’ – the lead single from her eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

Check out the list of all Grammy 2024 Winners so far:

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE: Flowers, Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM: Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM: The Record, Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL: Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL: Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM: Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM: SOS, SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING: The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM: Colors of Royal, Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie): Vida Cotidiana, Juanes and De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM: X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM: Michael, Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG: Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE: White Horse, Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG: White Horse, Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live), Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING: Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM: This Is Why, Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM: Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE: 72 Seasons, Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM: How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM: What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA: Barbie The Album, various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA: What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO: I’m Only Sleeping, the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM: Moonage Daydream

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM: Some Like It Hot

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM: All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE: Water, Tyla

