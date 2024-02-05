By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Grammy Awards 2024: India’s Zakir Hussain, Miley Cyrus Win Their First Ever Trophy – Check Full List of Winners
The Grammy Award began on a high note early morning on Monday. Assumed as the world's biggest evening to recognise the best in the music world, Grammys honoured Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and India's Zakir Hussain-Rakesh Chaurasia for their song 'Pashto'.
Grammys 2024 winners list: At the biggest night for music, Grammys 2024, India’s Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia created history with their first-ever win. Their group, including American artists Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won big at the 66th Annual Grammy Award pre-telecast event for their track ‘Pashto’ in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Abundance in Millets’ which he created with Indian-American singers Falu and Gaurav Shah was also competing in the same category.
Trending Now
Miley Cyrus, who has been nominated at the awards show eight times, six of which came this year, struck gold and won her first-ever Grammy. The popular singer won the ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for her track ‘Flowers’ – the lead single from her eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.
You may like to read
Check out the list of all Grammy 2024 Winners so far:
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE: Flowers, Miley Cyrus
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM: Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM: The Record, Boygenius
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL: Theron Thomas
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL: Jack Antonoff
BEST R&B ALBUM: Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM: SOS, SZA
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING: The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
BEST REGGAE ALBUM: Colors of Royal, Julian Marley and Antaeus
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie): Vida Cotidiana, Juanes and De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM: X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno
BEST RAP ALBUM: Michael, Killer Mike
BEST RAP SONG: Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE: White Horse, Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY SONG: White Horse, Chris Stapleton
BEST FOLK ALBUM: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live), Joni Mitchell
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING: Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
BEST ROCK ALBUM: This Is Why, Paramore
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
BEST ROCK SONG: Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM: Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE: 72 Seasons, Metallica
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM: How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
BEST COMEDY ALBUM: What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA: Barbie The Album, various artists
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA: What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
BEST MUSIC VIDEO: I’m Only Sleeping, the Beatles
BEST MUSIC FILM: Moonage Daydream
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM: Some Like It Hot
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM: All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE: Water, Tyla
— Being Updated Live
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.