Grammy Awards 2026: When and where Indian viewers can watch music’s biggest night live

From global superstars to rising voices, the 2026 Grammy Awards promise a star-packed night, and Indian fans can watch it live on JioHotstar.

Grammy Awards 2026: The 2026 Grammy Awards are all set to light up the global music scene, and Indian audiences won’t have to miss a moment. Known as one of the most-watched and talked-about nights in music, the Grammys bring together chart-topping artists, emotional tributes, surprise wins and unforgettable performances. This year’s edition promises all that and more, with a strong mix of global icons and fresh new talent.

Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

Because of the time difference, viewers in India can tune in live on Monday, February 2, from 6:30 am IST, with the ceremony streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. The event itself will take place a day earlier, on February 1, at Los Angeles’ iconic Crypto.com Arena.

Grammy Awards 2026: A global music night, live in India

For Indian fans, the early morning start is a small price to pay for real-time access to the awards. The live broadcast will include major category announcements, red carpet moments, special tributes and high-energy performances, all unfolding as they happen in Los Angeles. With JioHotstar streaming the show live, music lovers in India get a front-row seat to one of the biggest celebrations in the industry.

Grammy Awards 2026: Star presenters to take the stage

The Recording Academy has revealed an impressive list of presenters this year. Music stars Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan will be seen handing out awards, alongside the ceremony’s host Trevor Noah, who will be making his final appearance in this role.

The presenter lineup also includes actor and singer Teyana Taylor, Jeff Goldblum, comedian Nikki Glaser, and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez, bringing together voices from music, film and comedy.

Grammy Awards 2026: Performances to watch out for

One of the highlights of the night will be performances by all eight nominees in the Best New Artist category. Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, The Maras, Leon Thomas, Sombr, Lola Young and Olivia Dean are set to perform live, putting the spotlight firmly on the next generation of music stars.

They will be joined by big names like Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Pharrell Williams. Gaga, who has earned seven nominations, will perform tracks from her new album, Mayhem. Bieber’s performance is especially awaited, as it marks his first Grammy appearance in four years.

Grammy Awards 2026: Tributes, nominations and more

The evening will also feature emotional tribute segments. The In Memoriam performance will include Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, while Ms Lauryn Hill will honour D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. A special collaborative performance will pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

This year, Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations, followed closely by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut. Several first-time nominees also feature on the list, reflecting how fast the music world continues to evolve.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.