Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: RAYE, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruno Mars lead the race; check complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced, with RAYE, ROSALÍA, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars among the leading names. Here's a look at the nominees across major categories for Grammy Awards 2027.

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2027 Grammy Awards nominations announced (PC: Instagram)

The wait is over for music fans as the nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards have finally been announced. Some of the biggest names in the music industry are in the running this year, while several artists have also earned recognition for their work over the past year. From pop and rock to R&B and global music, the nominations bring together artists from different genres, making the competition interesting across categories. RAYE has emerged as one of the biggest names on this year’s list, but she is not the only artist making headlines. Here is a look at the major nominations for the Grammy Awards 2027.

Grammy Awards 2027: RAYE leads nominations with 11 nods

The Recording Academy announced the nominations on November 16, 2026. RAYE leads the list with 11 nominations for her album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. ROSALÍA follows with nine nominations, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have received seven nominations each.

Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and Olivia Dean have earned six nominations apiece. Taylor Swift, Geese and Kehlani have five each, while Ariana Grande, Madonna, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves have received four nominations. Here is a look at the major nominations for the Grammy Awards 2027.

Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Major category nominees

Here are the nominees in some of the biggest categories:

Album Of The Year

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‘Lost Weekend’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘The Art of Loving’ – Olivia Dean

‘Dandelion’ – Ella Langley

‘The Romantic’ – Bruno Mars

‘This Music May Contain Hope.’ – Raye

‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Lux’ – Rosalía

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ – Taylor Swift

Song of The Year

‘Berghain’ (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)

‘Choosin’ Texas’ (Ella Langley)

‘The Cure’ (Olivia Rodrigo)

‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ (Ariana Grande)

‘I Knew It, I Knew You (From ‘Toy Story 5’)’ (Taylor Swift)

‘Man I Need’ (Olivia Dean)

‘Risk It All’ (Bruno Mars)

‘Where Is My Husband!’ (Raye)

Record of The Year

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‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

‘I Just Might’ – Bruno Mars

‘Where Is My Husband!’ – Raye

‘The Cure’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Berghain’ – Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift

‘Dracula’ – Tame Impala, Jennie

Best New Artist

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Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean

‘Risk it All’ – Bruno Mars

‘Where is My Husband!’ – Raye

‘The Cure’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Sauvignon Blanc’ – Rosalía

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

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‘Runway’ – Lady Gaga, Doechii

‘Bring Your Love’ – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

‘Click Clack Symphony.’ – Raye, Hans Zimmer

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

‘Dracula’ – Tame Impala, Jennie

Best Rap Album

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‘Dillagence II’ – Busta Rhymes, J Dilla

‘Am I the Drama?’ – Cardi B

‘God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops’ – Rapsody

‘Octane’ – Don Toliver

‘Everything is a Lot.’ – Wale

‘Bully – Deluxe’ — Kanye West (Ye)

Best Rap Performance

‘Good Flirts’ – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

‘Erritime’ – Cardi B

‘Run It Back’ – De La Soul featuring Nas

‘Let ’Em Know’ – T.I.

‘Body’ – Don Toliver

Best Traditional Country Album

‘Clovis’ – Charley Crockett

’50 Years from Home: Down at the Borderline’ – Vince Gill

‘Banks of the Trinity’ – Cody Johnson

‘Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle’ – Willie Nelson

‘Once Upon a Second Time Around’ – Charlie Worsham

Best Country Solo Performance

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‘The Whole World’ – Vince Gill

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley

‘Dry Spell’ – Kacey Musgraves

‘Can’t Sit Still’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Gary’ – Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Best Rock Album

‘Vol. II’ – Angine de Poitrine

‘Your Favorite Toy’ – Foo Fighters

‘The Wow! Signal’ – Muse

‘Foreign Tongues’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Frozen Charlotte’ – Jack White

Best Rock Performance

‘Sarniezz’ – Angine de Poitrine

‘Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Trinidad’ – Geese

‘What’s Wrong with Me’ – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

‘In the Stars’ – The Rolling Stones

Best R&B Album

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‘Brown (The Chocolate Edition)’ – Chris Brown

‘When the City Sleeps’ – Alex Isley

‘Kehlani’ – Kehlani

‘Saturday Night’ – PJ Morton

‘To Whom It May Concern’ – Jill Scott

Best R&B Solo Performance

‘Morning Dew Donk’ – Beyoncé

‘Out The Window’ – Kehlani

‘Let Me’ – Victoria Monet

‘Pressha’ – Jill Scott

‘What You Need’ – Tems

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

‘Sunset Kiss’ – Babymetal, Polyphia

‘Unang Kilig’ – Bini

‘Bang Bang’ – Ive

‘404 (New Era)’ – Kiiikiii

‘Yes’ – Lisa

‘Visa’ – SB19

Where to watch Grammy Awards 2027 live?

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The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards 2027 ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.