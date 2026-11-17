Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: RAYE, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruno Mars lead the race; check complete list of nominees
Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: RAYE, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruno Mars lead the race; check complete list of nominees
The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced, with RAYE, ROSALÍA, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars among the leading names. Here's a look at the nominees across major categories for Grammy Awards 2027.
The wait is over for music fans as the nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards have finally been announced. Some of the biggest names in the music industry are in the running this year, while several artists have also earned recognition for their work over the past year. From pop and rock to R&B and global music, the nominations bring together artists from different genres, making the competition interesting across categories. RAYE has emerged as one of the biggest names on this year’s list, but she is not the only artist making headlines. Here is a look at the major nominations for the Grammy Awards 2027.
Grammy Awards 2027: RAYE leads nominations with 11 nods
The Recording Academy announced the nominations on November 16, 2026. RAYE leads the list with 11 nominations for her album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. ROSALÍA follows with nine nominations, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have received seven nominations each.
Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and Olivia Dean have earned six nominations apiece. Taylor Swift, Geese and Kehlani have five each, while Ariana Grande, Madonna, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves have received four nominations. Here is a look at the major nominations for the Grammy Awards 2027.
Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Major category nominees
Here are the nominees in some of the biggest categories:
The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards 2027 ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.