Washington (US): The Grammys 2021 kicked off on Sunday with two early awards for music sensations Beyonce Knowles and Megan Thee Stallion, who both took home prizes ahead of the main gala. As per Variety, Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was in the clip for ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Also Read - Grammys 2021: H.E.R Wins Song of The Year For 'I Can't Breathe' Based on Racist Killing of George Floyd

Beyonce took home her second award for her collaboration with Megan. “Imma cry!” said Megan via video chat to accept the award for Best Rap Performance for ‘Savage’, fanning her eyes as she thanked Beyonce along with her late mother. She made a history at the coveted awards ceremony by being the female artiste with the most number of trophies to her name – 28. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2021: Nominations, Date, Time, Where to Watch in India?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for ‘YHLQMDLG’. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova. This was followed by British heartthrob Harry Styles took home his first-ever Grammy for the Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit track ‘Watermelon Sugar’. Check out the full winners’ list here:

Record of the Year:

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: ‘I Can’t Breathe’ by H.E.R

Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

Best Rock Song: Stay High

Best Rock Performance: Shameika

Best R&B Performance:

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutter

Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagined

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything For You

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Best R&B Album: Bigger Love

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are The Best Stories

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Best Rap Song: Savage

Best Rap Album: King’s Disease

Best Dance Recording: 10%

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba

Best Country Album: Wildcard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories

Best Country Solo Performance: When My Amy Pray

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: All Blues by Chick Corea

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours

Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw

Best Country Song: Crowded Table

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout

Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions

Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough

Best Bluegrass Album:

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Best Music Film:

Best World Music Album:

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit

Best Music Video:

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Styles opened awards ceremony with a sultry performance of his fine line track ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year’s festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music’s biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year — amassing nine nominations in the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single ‘Black Parade’ along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations — while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost follow up with four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.

— The winners’ list is being updated

With inputs from ANI