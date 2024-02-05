Home

Grammys 2024: Why is Miley Cyrus’ Bodyguard Trending? Check Viral Video From Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus Shines at 66th Grammy Awards But Her Bodyguard's Umbrella Sparks Online Speculation, Watch Viral Video

The 66th Grammy Awards unfolded in Los Angeles with a dazzling display of musical brilliance, and at the heart of the spotlight was the sensational pop icon, Miley Cyrus. While her triumph in winning the Grammy for Record of the Year for “Flowers” was undoubtedly a significant moment, it was her unique fashion statement and an intriguing moment on the red carpet that had tongues wagging.

Viral Video of Miley’s Grammy Red Carpet Entry With Bodyguard

Miley Cyrus, renowned for pushing fashion boundaries, made a jaw-dropping entrance onto the Grammy 2024 Red Carpet in a custom gold Maison Margiela ensemble, featuring a mesmerizing see-through design crafted with hundreds of gold safety pins. Her bold and distinctive look garnered widespread acclaim, positioning her as a fashion standout at the star-studded event. However, it wasn’t just Miley’s fashion that stirred conversation. A video capturing Miley Cyrus’ bodyguard holding an umbrella took the internet by storm, with speculations and theories running rampant. Some netizens suggested that the umbrella might conceal a firearm, triggering a flurry of discussions and debates online.

Check Twitter Reactions

Matthew Wallace, a social media user, shared a video expressing his suspicion, stating, “The hands are not moving the way they should be. That umbrella looks heavier than it appears. There could be a concealed weapon or firearm inside.” The video ignited a series of opinions, with users delving into the possibilities of hidden weaponry.

Pay close attention to Miley Cyrus’s bodyguard in this video at the Grammys all is not as it seems pic.twitter.com/ik3bGT5wZU — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 5, 2024

Another eagle-eyed observer pointed out, “Left Arm longer than Right Arm… It’s a GIMMICK. Real weapon concealed by the black coat. Oldest trick in the bodyguard book.”

Left Arm longer than Right Arm It’s a GIMMICK Real weapon concealed by the black coat

Oldest trick in bodyguard book pic.twitter.com/lverdW0pUk — END (@AlashkarSally) February 5, 2024

Yet another user questioned, “Auto firearm dressed as an umbrella?”

Amidst the speculations, Miley Cyrus’ Grammy 2024 Red Carpet look continued to steal the show. The Maison Margiela creation, exclusively designed by John Galliano, paid homage to his Fall-Winter 1996 collection. Constructed with meticulous detail using gold safety pins, Miley’s ensemble added a touch of glamour to the Grammy night.

What do you think about Mylie’s bodyguard?

