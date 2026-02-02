Home

Entertainment

Grammys 2026: Ricky Kej, 3-time Grammy-winning composer, promotes culture and sustainable fashion

Grammys 2026: Ricky Kej, 3-time Grammy-winning composer, promotes culture and sustainable fashion

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej promotes Indian culture at Grammys 2026. See pics.

Indian music composer Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy winner and four-time nominee, made a memorable appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking his 11th consecutive year at the prestigious event. He embraced both culture and sustainability with his outfit: a striking black achkan featuring a beautifully hand-embroidered Asiatic lion motif. He paired it with a traditional gold dhoti, celebrating his Indian heritage. Adding a unique touch, Kej accessorized with handcrafted jewellery, inspired by earrings gifted to him by a Banjara artisan from Rajasthan.

Ricky Kej’s ensemble featured not just the achkan and dhoti but also handcrafted jewellery, including earrings, anklets, and wrist bracelets. He revealed that this collaboration will soon inspire the launch of a new sustainable jewellery line. The Padma Shri awardee shared his excitement about attending one of music’s biggest stages, saying, “Walking into the Grammys still gives me a rush of excitement every single time. Being in a room full of music, energy, and creativity is truly inspiring,” according to a press release.

Kej also praised the strong representation of Indian talent this year, noting, “This year is especially remarkable, with an exceptional number of deserving Indian nominees.” On Instagram, he shared photos from the event and highlighted his commitment to sustainable fashion: “Through my #ReWear4Earth initiative, I plan to wear this outfit at multiple events because fashion can be stylish more than once. The most expensive clothes are the ones we wear just once, and I want to change that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Kej (@rickykej)



The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah for his sixth and final time. Here’s the full list of Grammy 2026 winners.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ricky Kej was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, on May 27, 2025, by President Droupadi Murmu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.