“Grateful That I Don’t Need Movies to Pay My Bills’: Vivek Oberoi on Love, Culture, Life And Career in ‘The Weekend Show’ | Exclusive

The Weekend Show: Vivek Oberoi says he's the most secure actor in the industry. The actor talks about his idea of real love and how he is mesmerised by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performances from Animal.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has never been restricted to doing films from one genre. He became a gangster in a few films and then he was the quintessential chocolate boy with his hair flapping in hair and his arms wide open to welcome his lady love. From Company to Saathiya, he has done it all in a career spanning over 20 years. Now, he has become a cop. And not just any cop, but the one from Rohit Shetty‘s formidable cop-verse. “The scale of Rohit Shetty’s projects is unmatchable,” he says, taking pride in the fact that he is part of a series where the cars are flying, goons are being bashed and emotions are rolling in every scene the way things happen in Shetty’s grand films.

Vivek made an appearance on india.com’s ‘The Weekend Show‘ and spoke about the Amazon Prime Video series, titled ‘Indian Police Force‘. The actor also shared details about the kind of actor and person he has turned out to be after spending so many years working in the industry. Vivek, the ever-so-romantic man from Saathiya, calls himself the most secure actor, and also shares his idea of ‘real love’. He says he has come to realise that real love only means ‘respect’. He also believes that the generation today doesn’t understand the actual goodness of our culture.

‘Neither role’, he answers when asked about which character between Bobby’s Abrar and Ranbir Kapoor’s Rannvijay would he like to choose if Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered ‘Animal’ to him. The actor says he was so mesmerised by the way Bobby and Ranbir played their parts that he would never want to pick any of these roles just for the sake of it.

This is Vivek unfiltered, honest, real and emotional. This is a man who has led a good life and he’s not scared to share his experiences with his audience. Scroll up and meet Vivek 2.0 in ‘The Weekend Show’.

