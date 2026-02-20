Home

Entertainment

Greys Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane dies at 53 due to...

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane dies at 53 due to…

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria Star Eric Dane has passed away at the age of 53. Read details inside.

Hollywood is currently in deep mourning as Eric Dane has passed away. He rose to global fame as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and later earned renewed acclaim for his role in HBO’s Euphoria. Dane took his last breath on February 19 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 53.

The news of his death was announced by his family. In their statement, they wrote, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Tributes From Co-Stars

As soon as the news came, tributes from the industry started pouring in.

Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo tweeted, “Eric was brilliant, funny, and generous — a joy to work with. My heart is broken.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

HBO’s Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said, “Eric brought such depth and nuance to Cal Jacobs. He was fearless as an actor and unforgettable as a person

A Career That Spanned Decades

Born November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, Dane began his television career with a guest spot on Saved by the Bell, followed by appearances on The Wonder Years, Married… with Children, Renegade, and other series. He gained early recognition with recurring roles on the medical drama Gideon’s Crossing (2001–2002) and the supernatural series Charmed (2003–2004), However, his breakthrough came with Grey’s Anatomy in 2006, where he remained a central character through 2012.

Beyond Grey’s Anatomy, Dane headlined TNT’s action drama The Last Ship from 2014 to 2018, anchoring the series for five seasons as Captain Tom Chandler. His film credits included X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Burlesque, Dangerous Waters and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

In 2025, Dane appeared as FBI Special Agent Nathan Blythe in the Prime Video series Countdown and later that year returned to broadcast television with a guest role on the NBC drama Brilliant Minds, portraying a firefighter diagnosed with ALS, a role that mirrored his own experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.