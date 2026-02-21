Home

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane’s powerful last words to daughter will leave you heartbroken: ‘You are my everything…'

Hollywood has been in deep mourning after beloved actor Eric Dane succumbed to ALS at 53. Known for his iconic role as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, the actor’s death has left an irreplaceable void in the industry.

His demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment world, with tributes and condolence messages pouring in from fans, colleagues, and friends. However, beyond leaving behind a remarkable legacy on screen, he also left something deeply personal. He has left a heartfelt final message for his daughters, filled with love, resilience, and powerful life lessons that are now moving millions.

Eric Dane’s heartbreaking final words to his daughters, revealed in last interview: ‘I stumbled sometimes, but I tried.’

Months before his passing, Eric Dane, beloved by fans for his role as Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, quietly recorded what would become his final interview. The emotional conversation, filmed for Netflix’s series Famous Last Words in November 2025, was kept private until after his death. Now, the actor’s deeply personal message to his teenage daughters has left fans heartbroken.

Eric Dane died at 53 on February 19 following a prolonged battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. His death came 10 months after he went public with his diagnosis.

A father’s final message

At the end of the interview, Eric addressed his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, after he was left alone with the camera. In the end, he says, “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?”

Reflecting on cherished memories, he added, “I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me.”

Lessons from ALS

Eric shared that he had spent too much time “wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt,” encouraging them to live in the present and to find love in their lives, whether in passion, purpose, or joy.

He also urged them to choose their friends wisely, expressing gratitude for those who had “stepped up” for him during his illness.

In one of the most powerful moments, Eric told his daughters, “Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.”

He also said, “I bounce right up, and I keep coming back… I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight girls, and hold your heads high… Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”

Family’s statement

Following his passing, Eric’s family shared, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

They added, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.

