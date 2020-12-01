Bollywood singer and groom Aditya Narayan is married to his fiancée and actor Shweta Agarwal in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Videos and photos of Aditya dressed in a mint-green sherwani with a turban and peach dupatta, have now emerged online. Narayan has been spotted dancing with the dhol wala on his wedding procession. The video shows him grooving to Punjabi beats as he sits on a dhol. The beats of dhol can lift anybody and it did with the groom too. Also Read - Aditya Narayan's Baraat Pics And Videos: Singer Dons White Sherwani, Bride Shweta Agarwal Looks Stunning

Watch the viral video here:



Aditya Narayan was also seen dancing with father, singer Udit Narayan, and other relatives and friends in the procession.

Several photos from their wedding ceremony have come where the bride Shweta Agarwal, dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pale pink dupatta, have also hit the internet. Shweta compliments her groom in a matching lehenga with lots of Kundan jewelry. The couple’s garland pictures are also doing rounds on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

In one of the pictures, Aditya Narayan’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan is seen taking part in the wedding ceremonies wearing a peach coloured sherwani while his mother is seen in a stunning pink saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

We wish the couple a happy married life!