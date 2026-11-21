GTA 6 makes staggering Rs 33,500 crore in 24 hours, surpasses Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime earnings

The highly anticipated video game has created a global sensation, setting a new benchmark for entertainment launches and drawing massive attention from gaming fans.

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GTA 6 beats Avengers: Endgame's worldwide box office collection (PC: Instagram)

After keeping gamers waiting for more than a decade, Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived and the response has been enormous. The latest instalment from Rockstar Games has brought players back to the familiar yet refreshed world of Vice City. However, the excitement is not limited to gaming communities. The title has made headlines across the entertainment industry for its extraordinary opening-day performance. Its launch has also created an interesting comparison with some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, including Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

GTA 6 earns Rs 33,500 crore in first 24 hours

Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly generated $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, which translates to approximately Rs 33,500 crore. The game also sold around 32.5 million copies during its pre-release and launch window. These figures have placed it among the biggest entertainment launches ever recorded.

The scale of its earnings becomes clearer when compared with Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe’ blockbuster collected approximately $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion, which is up to Rs 24,664 crore to Rs 25,990 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, including re-releases. GTA 6 has reportedly gone beyond that lifetime figure in just one day.

The comparison highlights how video games have grown into major entertainment properties with audiences and commercial reach that can rival the biggest film franchises.

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GTA 6 beats the opening-day record of GTA 5

The latest release has also moved ahead of its predecessor. Grand Theft Auto V earned approximately $800 million on its opening day in 2013. GTA 6’s reported first-day earnings are nearly five times that amount.

GTA V went on to become one of the best-selling video games in history, with more than 230 million copies sold worldwide. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has reportedly crossed 470 million units in total sales, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

GTA 6 release date and available platforms

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19, 2026. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its arrival comes 13 years after GTA V introduced players to Los Santos. This time, Rockstar has brought the action back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami. The new setting features colourful neighbourhoods, nightlife and an open-world environment filled with different activities.

What is the story of GTA 6?

The game follows two central characters, Jason and Lucia, as they navigate crime and complicated situations in the fictional state of Leonida. Their journey forms the heart of the storyline. Lucia is particularly important to the franchise as its first female protagonist. The narrative explores their partnership and the challenges they face while getting involved in the criminal world.

GTA 6 earns critical recognition and awards nominations

Apart from its commercial performance, the game has also received attention from critics. It reportedly secured a Metacritic score of 99 based on more than 120 reviews. GTA 6 also received eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. Manni L. Perez received recognition in the Best Performance category for portraying Lucia.