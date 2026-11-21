GTA 6: Who is Rupa Biswas? Meet the Bengali singer behind the 1982 hit ‘Aaj Shanibar’ featured in game

A classic Bengali track from the 1980s has found an unexpected audience through one of gaming's biggest franchises. The discovery has sparked curiosity about the singer and the story behind the song.

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Meet the Kolkata singer behind GTA 6's Bengali music surprise (PC: Twitter)

A classic Bengali song has made an unexpected comeback, this time through the world of video games. Rupa Biswas’ 1982 track Aaj Shanibar has caught the attention of Indian gamers after being included in Grand Theft Auto 6. The discovery has introduced many younger listeners to a song recorded more than four decades ago. As players explore the game’s fictional locations and switch between radio stations while driving, the familiar Bengali tune has emerged as a surprising musical addition. Its presence has also brought renewed interest in the singer and her journey in the music industry.

Rupa Biswas’ Aaj Shanibar features on GTA 6 radio

The Bengali track Aaj Shanibar, which translates to ‘Today is Saturday’, was released in 1982 as part of Rupa Biswas’ album Disco Jazz. The song reportedly plays on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations in GTA 6. The station features a selection of international music covering different styles and sounds.

The inclusion of the track has surprised Indian players who did not expect to find a Bengali song from the 1980s in a major international gaming franchise. The discovery has also given the old recording a chance to reach listeners who may never have come across it otherwise.

See clip of Aaj Shanibar playing in GTA 6 here

Who is Rupa Biswas?

Rupa Biswas is a Kolkata-based Indian singer best known for her album Disco Jazz. Also known as Rupa Sen Biswas, she became associated with a distinctive blend of Bengali vocals and disco music.

She began learning classical music at a young age and later developed her musical skills through formal training. Her collaboration with composer Aashish Khan led to the creation of Disco Jazz, which combined traditional Indian musical elements with electronic sounds and international influences.

Although the album did not receive much attention when it was first released in 1982, it eventually gained recognition among international music collectors and DJs.

How did Disco Jazz become popular years later?

Interestingly, Disco Jazz did not enjoy major commercial success when it first arrived in India. The album received limited promotion and remained relatively unknown for several years. Rupa eventually stepped away from the music industry and focused on her personal life.

Things changed when international DJs and record collectors began discovering rare copies of the album during the 2010s. Its unusual combination of disco beats and Indian musical elements attracted listeners from different parts of the world.

In 2019, the Chicago-based archival label Numero Group officially reissued the album. This helped introduce Rupa’s music to a much wider international audience.

What is GTA 6 and where is it set?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games. It takes players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The game features an expansive environment where players can explore different locations and listen to music through in-game radio stations. Released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA 6 arrived more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V.