Mumbai: It's a new year for Marathi and Konkani people! Gudi Padwa is today, i.e. April 13 and it is mainly celebrated in the regions of Maharashtra and Goa. On this day, devotees perform puja and dress up in traditional clothes. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya gave a brief on what he does on Gudi Padwa and how this year is special for him. Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar, who is a Punjabi, will be celebrating Gudi Padwa with Vaidya's family. This is the first time, Rahul and Disha will celebrate the auspicious festival together.

Rahul Vaidya's parents have already accepted Disha Parmar as a family member and therefore they gifted her traditional nath and Maharashtrian nauvari (saree). While speaking to TOI, Rahul revealed, "Gudi Padwa is all about waking up earlier than usual, getting ready, performing the puja, hoisting the gudi at home followed by tucking in lots of yummy puranpolis. My mom rolls out some of the best puranpolis every year on this day, and that has been a highlight of this festival for me."



Rahul is feeling blessed to be with Disha on Gudi Padwa. “With Disha by my side, Gudi Padwa is even more special this year. Being a sardarni, this was a new experience for her:, he further said.

On the other hand, Disha reveals how excited she is to celebrate New Year. She said, “I will celebrate it the way Rahul and his family do it every year — perform the puja, decorate the gudi and hoist it. Nothing is more special than celebrating a festival with family. I was also excited about donning the traditional Maharashtrian attire and the nath. Now that my partner is a Maharashtrian, I look forward to learning more about it. Although I was a part of the celebrations on the set of my last show, Woh Apna Sa, this is my first proper participation.”

Disha is keen to learn authentic Maharashtrian dishes from Rahul’s mother. “Though I am an amateur cook, I hope to learn something from Rahul’s mom,” she added.