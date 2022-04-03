Lock Upp Update: ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel,’ actor Kangana Ranaut‘s courageous reality show, will have new unexpected turns. Designer Saisha Shinde, who was recently eliminated from the show, has resurged in the jail, providing a daily dose of excitement with unanticipated plot twists in the show. Saisha has earned a lot of praise from the audience for speaking up about her feelings. After a disagreement with the host Kangana over her harsh manner toward the guards, she was expelled from the show. What Saisha simply brings back in the Lock Upp will be intriguing to see.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Purple Sequin Dress From Lock Upp's Latest Episode is Tricky, Sexy And Badass... Like Her! - See Pics

Alt Balaji shared the promo of the upcoming episode on social media where Saisha will return as a jailmate. The caption read, “Surprise surprise! Now this is what we call a comeback entry! Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @lockuppgame now. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Papa Jo: Tere Rone Ke Din Aa Gaye Hain

Take a look at Lock Upp‘s latest promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Sets Another Record With 76.8M Likes, 3.4M Views; Fans Trend #LockUppWithKaran

After her eviction, Saisha spoke to ETimes about her spat with actor Kangana Ranaut. She said, “I am a very genuine person who has also appeared on the show. My arguments, my rage, my love, and my humour were all genuine. On the show, I didn’t act enraged. To impress Kangana, I can’t be angry or do nautanki. Main Kangana Ranaut ko impress Karne ke liye Kabhi sher Kabhi Memli nahi bann sakti. My rage was real at that time because I felt disrespected by the way I was spoken to. Having said that, I should have known Kangana is the owner of the jail, the show’s host, and the person who hired me to work on the show.

She further added, “She is the show’s owner, and after we entered the jail, we were all equal, including the kaidis. Whatever accomplishments I have made in my life have occurred in the outer world. I was a Kaidi after entering, and she was the host/jailor. As a result, I should have respected her and I apologise. I made a blunder, and I’m still sorry to her. I want to see her laughing because I’ve always made her smile on judgment day, and I don’t want to leave the show insulting her.”

What do you think about Saisha’s returning back in the show? Let us know. Watch Lock Upp on Alt Balaji and MX Player.