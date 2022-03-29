Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra has withdrawn from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film ‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Tamasha actor will start filming this summer, once he finishes the yet-untitled Luv Ranjan rom-com. Actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol both play significant roles in the film. According to the latest reports, the producers have signed Rashmika Mandanna to play the leading lady opposite Ranbir.Also Read - LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Score, Lahore: Green Leads Visitors' Attack in Final Overs

"Rashmika, according to Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a good fit for the T-Series. Rather than duplicating RK's combination with another actor, they wanted a new cast. RK and Rashmika are expected to light up the screen with their chemistry in the movie. The two will have an unusual dynamic in the film," reports Pinkvilla. The reports further suggest that Pushpa star will also play Ranbir's wife in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor has a very busy pipeline ahead of Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's release. He will return to the rom-com genre with Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film on Holi in 2025, followed by Animal in the second half of the year. While Rashmika, on the other hand, makes her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu followed by Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. She also has Allu Arjun's magnum opus Pushpa 2 under her belt.

