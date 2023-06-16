Home

Gujju Pataka: Kartik Aaryan’s Latest Song From Satyaprem Ki Katha is a High Voltage Dance Number to Add to Your Party List

Kartik Aryan is once again ready with his powerful performance in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'. The teaser of his new song is out now, 'Gujju Pataka'. This song has some fabulous dance moves from Kartik Aryan and the female lead Kiara Adwani as well.

Kartik Aryan in lungi look.(Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to win hearts once again with their upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Since it’s trailer was out, fans cannot keep calm to watch it on the screen. It represents the beauty and true colours of pure love and soothes the audience’s eye. Recently, the two romantic songs released from the movie, “Aaj Ke Baad” and “Naseeb Se” became a hit. Now, its third song, which is a dance number – Gujju Pataka – is out. The song’s beat and dance are so energetic and infectious that one cannot not tap a feet when the song plays.

The teaser has already been released today and winning the heart of the audience with its unique style. kartik aryan new style also gained popularity and was liked by their fans. He always experimented with his role whether it’s in Luka Chuppi where he is a boy who is in a living relationship with his lover or Dhamaka where he portrayed the role of a news anchor. With his upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, he is back with a romantic love story.

Teaser of Gujju Pataka Song out

The teaser is out and it will be giving the vibe of perfect”Dulhe ki Entry”.This song gives the perfect vibe of dance and celebration. The song will have Kartik Aryan on 4 different cultures, and the 4 different weddings. One of the weddings represents Kartik Aryan in a South Indian lungi avatar for the first time on the big screen. With the electrifying dance performance and Kartik’s swag this song can be the party song for the audience. The song will be released tomorrow at 11.11 AM.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also has a great collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. As for the song, kartik Aryan also posted the song teaser on his instagram handle with a caption “Gujju Pataka kal karega dhamaka Song Out Tommorow at 11.11AM. The movie is going to release on 29 June 2023.

