Gul Panag reflects on Punjab’s dark past amid Satluj row: ‘I grew up during brutal years of militancy’

Satluj row: Gul Panag recalled the dark past of Punjab, shared how her childhood went seeing innocent youngsters being detained and tortured.

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Gul Panag, Diljeet Dosanjh

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh‘s film Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95) continues to intensify. After the film was removed from ZEE5 India within 48 hours of its release, several artists have come out in its support. Actress Gul Panag has now backed Diljit Dosanjh and director Honey Trehan, questioning the film’s removal. She shared a detailed post on X, stating that India should not be afraid of confronting difficult chapters of its history. She said films can be debated and criticised, but banning them is never the answer.

Recalling her experiences during the years of militancy in Punjab, Gul said she had heard stories of people being pulled off buses and killed, while many innocent youngsters were detained and tortured without committing any crime. According to her, these experiences make it even more important for such stories to be told. She wrote, “I grew up in Punjab during the brutal years of militancy. I remember reading newspaper headlines about buses being stopped and innocent passengers being pulled out and killed. I also remember accounts of young men being picked up, detained and tortured, despite having nothing to do with the movement. Including from my village.”

Gul further said Punjab had overcome separatism after immense struggle, and believing that one film could revive such sentiments would be an underestimation of the state’s resilience.

Jasbir Jassi praises Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi also expressed his support through a video shared on Instagram. Praising director Honey Trehan and actor Diljit Dosanjh, he said it takes immense courage to make a film on a sensitive and humanitarian issue like Jaswant Singh Khalra. Jassi said Satluj is being discussed everywhere and added that few Punjabi films have generated this level of conversation. He congratulated Honey Trehan for bringing an important issue concerning Punjab and humanity to the screen.

Questioning the film’s removal from ZEE5, Jasbir Jassi said, “Why was the film removed? Perhaps people are afraid of the truth. Speaking the truth isn’t easy, and accepting it is even more difficult.”

He added that those who believe in truth have a responsibility to present it before the public. Jassi also praised Diljit Dosanjh for taking on such a sensitive subject.

The singer further said that the story is not about politics but about humanity. According to him, people like Jaswant Singh Khalra sacrificed everything for human rights, and their stories deserve to be told across the world.

Jassi also revealed that he is currently in the United States, where he has found many people discussing Satluj. He said his gurus have always taught him to stand with the truth, and he wanted to reaffirm that message.

What is the Satluj controversy?

Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Set in Punjab in the 1990s, the film explores allegations of illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy period. According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had sought around 125 cuts before its theatrical release. The makers refused to accept the changes, resulting in the film’s release being delayed for years.

The film was eventually released on ZEE5 on July 3 in its original, uncut version but was removed from the platform in India within two days. Since then, the decision has sparked widespread debate, with politicians, artists and members of the film industry questioning its removal.