Ahead of the trailer release of his first film Gulabo Sitabo with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana heaped praises on the legendary actor. He took to Instagram to post a still from the film in which two stars are seen sitting with each other. He was given the role to give attitude to Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Dedicating the post to Big B, Khurrana said that it is because of the film that he is sitting with an "I don't care" expression beside him.

Aysuhmann Khurrana wrote along with the picture, "जो व्यक्ति विशेष मेरे समक्ष बैठे हैं वो इस सदी के महानायक हैं। बहुत अच्छी बात है की भेस बदल कर अपने get up में बैठे हैं नहीं तो मेरी कहाँ मजाल की "I don't care" वाला expression बनाऊँ। वैसे trailer जल्द आ रहा है। #GulaboSitabo". It means, "The person who is sitting next to me is a great hero of this century. It's good that he is sitting in a character with a different getup as he wouldn't have dared to give 'I don't care' expression to Amitabh Bachchan. He also said that the film's trailer will be released soon."

Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti commented on the picture and wrote, “This is such a special moment❤️❤️When we were growing up, Ayush bhaiya would mimic Bachhan Sir. आज ये देख कर रह बेहद ख़ुशी हो रही है @ayushmannk ये सब आपकी मेहनत का नतीजा है। Don’t know how to say this in a polite way but entire family is immensely proud of you for putting Khurranas on the map. Only we know that you are meant for even bigger things in life and your best is yet to come. I feel Bachhan sir is also blessing you for the same in this frame😇❤️”.

Earlier, Khurrana announced that the flick will release online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on June 12, 2020 on Amazon Prime.