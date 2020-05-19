Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana’s Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Ayushmann on Tuesday shared the first glimpse of the film with a teaser featuring a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sitabo. The voice-over goes, “Pehle Sabko Namaste Kariye, Salaam Kariye, Sasriyaakaal kariye.” It then introduces Gulabo and Sitabo saying, “Yeh hai Gulabo aur yeh bhayi Sitabo hain…Ye rehne wali hai Hazratganj wali… aur yeh Ameendabad wali Gadbadjhaale ki rehne wali hai…Chandni Chowk ki rehne wali… Ye badi hoshiyaar hai, woh badi chaalak hai, and the clip concludes with the goats bleating again with the title of the flick – ‘Gulabo Sitabo, Ek Priceless Jodi.’ Also Read - As Gulabo Sitabo And Shakuntala Devi Gear to Release on OTT Platform, Yash Raj Films Plays Waiting Game

Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on June 12, 2020. The actor captioned the video as, "meet Gulabo & Sitabo and get ame…e..h..zed! 🐐⁣ trailer out soon. catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on june 12 for its world premiere.⁣".

Watch the teaser here:

Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar said, “The decision to release Gulabo Sitabo on an OTT platform involved extensive discussion with my team. This would be the first for me as well as my team to experiment with a digital release. But we all are aware of the current scenario and when we weighed against all the advantages, we felt this was a good decision. It was due for a theatrical release in April and given the unforeseen circumstances, I took my time and decided to experiment and release Gulabo Sitabo online… I definitely believe both OTT and theatrical releases can co-exist, it all depends on the situation and the time of need. I can’t predict whether this would become a trend. It ultimately depends on the kind of story and film you are making.”