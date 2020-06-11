The Amitabh Bachchan–Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited film Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on May 12, 2020, at 12 am IST on Amazon Prime Video. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will be the first major Bollywood movie to skip theatres entirely and release the film directly on an OTT platform. The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping all cinemas shut across India. Also Read - Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Brings a Crime Drama That Will Stay With You For Long
Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will be released on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries and territories with over 15 language subtitles, including Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends 1000 Migrant Workers to Varanasi From Mumbai in 6 Flights
In the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated haveli in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal. He has transformed into a cantankerous old man for the film. While Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script. The making of Gulabo Sitabo was not easy as it took hours for prosthetics, make-up and then long hours of the shoot in the scorching sun. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Promotions: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Share Tongue Twister Videos, Guess Who Won?
GULABO SITABO Cast
Here’s the list of actors featuring in Gulabo Sitabo:
Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza Sheikh
Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Sodhi
Vijay Raaz as Government officer, Gyanesh Shukla
Brijendra Kala as Lawyer, Christopher Clark
Farrukh Jafar as Begum
Srishti Shrivastava as Guddo
Nalneesh Neel as Sheikhu
Tina Bhatia as Dulahin
Mohammad Naushad as Puppeteer
Archana Shukla as Susheela
Annanya Dwivedi as Neetu
Ujali Raj as Payal
Sunil Kumar Verma as Mishra ji
Azad Mishra as Sayyad
Uday Veer Singh Yadav as Munna Saxena
Poornima Sharma as Fauzia
Shi Prakash Bajpai as Pandey ji
Poonam Mishra as Mishrain
Jogi Mallang as Munmun ji
Trilochan Kalra as Sinha
Behram Rana as Abdul Rehman
GULABO SITABO Trailer
Gulabo Sitabo trailer was released only by Amazon on May 22, 2020. The film’s trailer introduced the primary characters, and set up the film’s premise and the dynamic between Ayushmann and Amitabh.
GULABO SITABO Songs:
The makers have released to songs ‘Jootam Phenk’ on May 26 and the second single ‘Madari Ka Bandar’ was released on June 3.
Jootam Phenk
Madari ka Bandar
We are waiting to see unmatched Jodi of Ayushmann and Amitabh in the film.