The Amitabh Bachchan–Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited film Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on May 12, 2020, at 12 am IST on Amazon Prime Video. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will be the first major Bollywood movie to skip theatres entirely and release the film directly on an OTT platform. The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping all cinemas shut across India. Also Read - Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Brings a Crime Drama That Will Stay With You For Long

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will be released on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries and territories with over 15 language subtitles, including Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends 1000 Migrant Workers to Varanasi From Mumbai in 6 Flights

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated haveli in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal. He has transformed into a cantankerous old man for the film. While Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script. The making of Gulabo Sitabo was not easy as it took hours for prosthetics, make-up and then long hours of the shoot in the scorching sun. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Promotions: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Share Tongue Twister Videos, Guess Who Won?

GULABO SITABO Cast

Here’s the list of actors featuring in Gulabo Sitabo:

Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza Sheikh

Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Sodhi

Vijay Raaz as Government officer, Gyanesh Shukla

Brijendra Kala as Lawyer, Christopher Clark

Farrukh Jafar as Begum

Srishti Shrivastava as Guddo

Nalneesh Neel as Sheikhu

Tina Bhatia as Dulahin

Mohammad Naushad as Puppeteer

Archana Shukla as Susheela

Annanya Dwivedi as Neetu

Ujali Raj as Payal

Sunil Kumar Verma as Mishra ji

Azad Mishra as Sayyad

Uday Veer Singh Yadav as Munna Saxena

Poornima Sharma as Fauzia

Shi Prakash Bajpai as Pandey ji

Poonam Mishra as Mishrain

Jogi Mallang as Munmun ji

Trilochan Kalra as Sinha

Behram Rana as Abdul Rehman

GULABO SITABO Trailer

Gulabo Sitabo trailer was released only by Amazon on May 22, 2020. The film’s trailer introduced the primary characters, and set up the film’s premise and the dynamic between Ayushmann and Amitabh.

GULABO SITABO Songs:

The makers have released to songs ‘Jootam Phenk’ on May 26 and the second single ‘Madari Ka Bandar’ was released on June 3.

Jootam Phenk

Madari ka Bandar

We are waiting to see unmatched Jodi of Ayushmann and Amitabh in the film.