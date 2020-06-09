Ahead of Gulabo Sitabo’s digital release on June 12, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had launched a tongue twister challenge on Tuesday, as a part of film promotions. The tongue twister starts from ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,’ reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Shoebite's Producer Reveals Real Reason Behind Film's Release Being Stalled, Says ‘It Was Clear Betrayal’

Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he could be seen trying to ace the tongue twister challenge only to get it wrong every time. He further nominated his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Big B captioned the post as, “Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke !” Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo Accused of Plagiarism, Writer Juhi Says 'It is My Original Work'

Ayushmann was quick to take the challenge and did it in one go. He nailed it and further nominated Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu and wrote: “Baankey ( the name of his character in Gulabo Sitabo) tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai.” Also Read - KBC 12: Math Teacher Dies of Cardiac Arrest Right Before Auditioning For Amitabh Bachchan's Show

Watch the video of both the actors here:

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is scheduled to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bachchan as the lead. The two actors will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over COVID-19 crisis that could not happen.