Shoojit Sircar’s big-budget film Gulabo Sitabo has made its way to an OTT platform on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 12 am. The film released on Amazon Prime Video stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role. The film gets a thumbs up from critics and netizens were also bowled over by Amitabh and Ayushmann’s act. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

In an interview with Zoom TV, Shoojit Sircar revealed something funny about Ayushmann Khurrana. Like how he bagged the film because of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker said, he narrated the idea of Gulabo Sitabo to Ayushmann at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan is Undisputed King And There's no One Like Ayushmann Khurrana, Say Audience

Shoojit told the portal, “Yes, he (Ayushmann) was the first choice but before that, we debated a lot. His casting was done later. First was Mr Bachchan’s casting and then I remember I think I broke the news to him, I remember it was… Deepika Padukone’s reception (laughs). So at that reception, I gave him the basic narration, I remember. And you know that’s when we agreed (to do the film). He was excited, he was jumping since then. So, I think we first bounced the idea to him at their reception. Suddenly mere ko yaad aa raha hai. I think you are the first one I am telling this. So, that’s when I told him the idea.” Also Read - 7 Bollywood Movies to Release on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar And Netflix

In the quirky comedy, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated haveli in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal. He has transformed into a cantankerous old man for the film. While Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

Ayushmann Khurana took to Instagram to share a long thank you note for Shoojit Sircar and penned down his thoughts about working with the great Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. He said ‘Bachchan bante nahi hai, Bachchan toh bas hote hai.’ Khurrana thanked Sircar and wrote, ‘You are my Guru, I have reached until here by holding your hand’.

Read the post here:

Gulabo Sitabo is released on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries and territories with over 15 language subtitles, including Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English.