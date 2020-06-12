“Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo…” – it looks simple but if we try five times, we end up saying something else. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge on Instagram where he tagged several celebrities. Joining the list of actors who took part in the challenge, actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter, Vikrant Massey, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra also participated. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo: This is How Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Helped Ayushmann Khurrana Bag Role in Film

As per the challenge, lead actors of the film Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana had challenged the actors, on Instagram, to repeat the tongue twister five times. The tongue twister: ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,’ reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Actors posted the videos of themselves repeating the tongue twister on Instagram. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan is Undisputed King And There's no One Like Ayushmann Khurrana, Say Audience

Watch the videos here:



Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The quirky comedy happens to be the first collaboration between Khurrana and Bachchan.

The film has hit the OTT platform – Amazon Prime on June 12 at 12 am.