Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: The makers of Gulabo Sitabo have released the trailer on Prime's YouTube channel on May 22. The priceless jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the Shoojit Sircar film reminds us of Tom and Jerry. The hilarious duo has an acrimonious relationship. Sitabo (Khurrana) and Gulabo (Bachchan)'s comic timings in the film is a slice of a life story.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Gulabo Sitabo also stars Brijendra Kala in a pivotal role.

Ayushmann plays the role of a college boy who is a shrewd tenant and Amitabh plays the role of a landlord of a mansion in Lucknow named Fatima Mahal. They both are financially struggling. One day Gulabo decides to sell his mansion, but it turns out that the building is of archaeological importance, and how the story revolves is shown in the trailer:

Watch Gulabo Sitabo Trailer here:

Gulabo Sitabo, the dramedy, premieres on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The screenplay and dialogue are penned by Juhi Chaturvedi.