Mumbai: Gully Boy rapper Dharmesh Parmar, known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, who sung India 91,has died at the age of 24. He had lent his voice to the famous film on rappers Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt. MC Tod Fod was a part of Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi Movement and was among 50 rappers who contributed to the Zoya Akhtar film. The cause of his death is sudden stroke, a close friend of the rapper revealed to India Today. "He was suffering from other health issues as well, but he died due to a stroke on Sunday," revealed his friend. Dharmesh passed away on March 20 but the news of his death only came to light on March 22.

Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the demise of Dharmesh. While Ranveer shared a photo of him on Instagram with a broken heart emoji. Siddhant, shared a screenshot of his conversation with the late rapper, in which they congratulate each other's performances. He wrote, "RIP bhai". Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram feed to share a post on MCTod Fod. She shared his pic and wrote, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai ♥️ #mctodfod @todfod_.

Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shock to learn about MC Tod Fod’s death

May his soul rest in peace