Gully Boy rapper and music enthusiast Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod who died at the age of 24 on March 20, 2022 due to sudden stroke, left Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in shock. MC Tod Fod’s mother who is mourning his son’s demise revealed that Dharmesh had suffered two heart attack in past four months and underwent a surgery as well.Also Read - Gully Boy Rapper Dharmesh Parmar Aka Mc Tod Fod Dies At 24, Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ranveer Singh Express Grief - Watch

While speaking to TOI, she said, “Dharmesh had had two heart attacks before this. He had gone with his friends on a Ladakh trip where he got his first heart attack four months ago. We got to know about it when he had his second heart attack at home a few months ago. He underwent a heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy for rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him.” She also added, “Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came on his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters.” Also Read - Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Aka Dharmesh Parmar Dies; Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shock

MC Tod Fod was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective ‘Swadesi’ and lent his voice to the song ‘India 91’ for Gully Boy. Sharing a picture of Dharmesh, Zoya Akhtar wrote, ‘You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai’. Reportedly, an investigation is currently going on to find the out the reason behind the rapper’s death. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Does Gangubai Kathiawadi Better Than Alia Bhatt in This Hilarious Video - Watch

May his soul rest in peace!