Home

Entertainment

Gulmohar Twitter Review: Sharmila Tagore-Manoj Bajpayee Bring a ‘Soulful Film on Human Relations’ – Check Reactions

Gulmohar Twitter Review: Sharmila Tagore-Manoj Bajpayee Bring a ‘Soulful Film on Human Relations’ – Check Reactions

Gulmohar Twitter Review: Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's modern-day family drama is being hailed by netizens. - Check reactions

Gulmohar Twitter Review: Sharmila Tagore-Manoj Bajpayee Bring a 'Soulful Film on Human Relations' - Check Reactions

Gulmohar Twitter Review: Gulmohar, starring veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee in stellar roles is getting accolades in its first reviews on twitter. The family drama is being hailed for its emotions and the acting prowess of the cast. The OTT release showcases the lives of multi-generation Batra family. Despite being a story of a modern-day family, netizens are lauding Gulmohar for its Indianness as well. Sharmila, who was last seen in Imran Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer rom-com Break Ke Baad makes her digital debut with the Rahul V Chittela directorial. Manoj has his first release of 2023 with the film post his voiceover cameo in Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REVIEW OF GULMOHAR:

You may like to read

So wonderfully lived-in, feels like life not movie. Review: #Gulmohar’s heart and cast are spot on. https://t.co/aDq0KYAoyY — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) March 3, 2023

Just watched again after Delhi Spl screening #Gulmohar

Block Blaster In OTT Platform Outstanding Performance by @BajpayeeManoj and Sharmila Tagore ji Congratulations team Gulmohar 💐 pic.twitter.com/YhCgXCGbWC — Neeraj Gupta (@NeerajGuptaLive) March 3, 2023

#Gulmohar is just the kind of realistic family drama that you wanna catch this weekend. Emotional, funny, sensitive, real – It’s all of this and more packed in this ensemble affair that has a parallel story running for all characters. A beautiful watch at @DisneyPlusHS ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/446IUBjPkV — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) March 3, 2023

How often does a visual medium make such an elegant argument about the varied members of the family, even as it asserts its right to tell a moving melancholy that can choke and calm us at the same time? #Gulmohar does. @BajpayeeManoj @rahulchittella @MiraPagliNair pic.twitter.com/3OhP0u9WtK — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) March 1, 2023

Gulmohar released on March 3, 2023 and is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

For more updates on Gulmohar review, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.