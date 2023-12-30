Home

Gulshan Devaiah ‘Feels Different And Better’ Around Ex-Wife Kallirroi Tziafeta After 3 Years Of Divorce

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has has reignited his romance with his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta, 3 years after the divorce. The couple has been making headlines ever since they decided to get married AGAIN.

Celebrities often seek comfort in new relationships after ending their marriages, but it’s uncommon to see them getting back together with their exes. In a surprising turn of events, actor Gulshan Devaiah has reignited his romance with his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012 got divorced in 2020. After eight years of marriage, the couple has now decided to take a different approach to their relationship. Despite being known for his acting roles in films like Guns & Gulaabs, Dahaad, 8 AM Metro, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Gulshan Devaiah is now making headlines for his personal life.

Gulshan Devaiah Reunites With His Ex-Wife

Gulshan Devaiah recently announced that he is getting back together with his ex-wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta. He also mentioned that the duo are taking a different approach this time. In August of this year, Gulshan had acknowledged that he was communicating with his wife. The actor described Kallirroi as his closest companion, whom he spoke to daily. Now, in a recent interview, he disclosed that after frequent conversations, they have chosen to lay a strong foundation for their relationship.

Confirming the reunion with his former wife, Gulshan Devaiah told to India Today, “We aim to cherish the positive aspects of our past relationship. This has brought us to a point where we feel ready to give it another try. Our approach this time is more mature, constructive, and productive. While there’s no guarantee of a perfect outcome, it definitely feels different and better (sic).”

Kallirroi Tziafeta Instagram Posts For Gulshan Devaiah:

In October, Kalliirroi Tziafeta posted a picture with Gulshan Devaiah on Instagram and captioned it, “Sir, can I have a selfie sir?? I’m a huge fan (sic).”

She also captioned another post of Gulshan, “Absolutely certain, everything is vivid. I have only one life and I might just live it. #littlesimz, Moon progressions, gelato, long convos (sic).”

For the unversed Kallirroi Tziafeta played the character of Emira, who gets married to Pravin Dabas in Made In Heaven Season 2, despite his existing marriage to Dia Mirza.

