Happy Birthday Gulzar: Born as Sampooran Singh Kalra, who is best known by his pen name Gulzar, has turned 86-years-old on Tuesday. This iconic poet and lyricist has composed songs of love, betrayal or heartbreak, like no other, and we still croon those songs. Gulzar, had started his career as a lyricist with the 1963 film Bandini for 'Mera Gora Rang Lei Le'. While he worked with music director SD Burman in this film, he has also new age music directors right from Vishal Bhardwaj, AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi to name a few.

Gulzar is a recipient of many prestigious awards and honours including Padma Bhushan awardee and has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award. He has also won a Grammy, Oscar for his song, Jai Ho for Slumdog Millionaire. It doesn't end here, the maestro also has five National Film Awards and 21 Filmfare Awards to his credit.

The writer and creative powerhouse writes poems and nazms (Urdu poetry). On his birthday, we have curated a list of his best poems for all his fans.

Read and enjoy:

Aadat by Gulzar

Saans lena bhi kaisi aadat hai

Jiye jaana bhi kya riwayat hai

Koi aahat nahi badan mein kahin

Koi saya nahi hai aaankhon mein

Paanv behis hain chalte jate hain

Ek safar hai jo bahta rahta hai

Kitne barson se kitni sadiyon se

Jiye jate hain jiye jate hain

Aadaten bhi ajib hoti hain.. !!

Dastak by Gulzar

Subah subah ik khvab ki dastak par darvaza khula’ dekha

Sarhad ke us paar se kuchh mehman aae hain

Ankhon se manus the saare

Chehre saare sune sunae

Paanv dhue, haath dhulae

Angan men aasan lagvae

Aur tannur pe makki ke kuchh mote mote rot pakae

Potli men mehman mire

Pichhle salon ki faslon ka gud laae the

Aankh khuli to dekha ghar men koi nahin tha

Haath laga kar dekha to tannur abhi tak bujha nahin tha

Aur honton par mithe gud ka zaiqa ab tak chipak raha tha

Khvab tha shayad!

Khvab hi hoga!!

Sarhad par kal raat, suna hai chali, thi goli

Sarhad par kal raat, suna hai

Kuchh khvabon ka khuun hua thaa,

Ud ke jate huye panchi ne by Gulzar

Ud ke jate huye panchi ne

Bas itna hi dekha,

Der tak haath hilati rahi

Who shaakh fiza mein

Alvida kehne ko?

Ya paas bulane ke liye?

Urdu Zaban by Gulzar

Yeh kaisa ishq hai Urdu zabaan ka, Yeh kaisa ishq hai Urdu zabaan ka

Mazaa ghulta hai lafzon ka zabaan par, ki jaise paan mein mehenga kimaam ghulta hai

Yeh kaisa ishq hai Urdu zabaan ka..

Nasha aata hai Urdu bolne mein

Gilauri ki tarah hai mooh lagi sab istalaahe, lutf deti hai

Halaq chhuti hai Urdu toh, halaq se, jaise, mai ka ghoot utarta hai

Badi aristocracy hai zabaan mein

Fakiri mein nawabi ka mazaa deti hai Urdu

Agarche maani kam hoti hai Urdu mein

Alfaaz ki yeh farhaat hoti hai

magar phir bhi, Bulund awaaz padhiye toh bahut hee mohatabar lagti hai baatein

Kahin kuch door se kaano mein padti hai agar Urdu,

Toh lagta hai ke din jaado ke hai, khidki khuli hai, dhoop andar aa rahi hai

Ajab hai yeh zabaan, Urdu

Kabhi yunhi safar karte, agar koi musafir sher padh de Meer, Ghalib ka

Woh chahe ajnabi ho, yahi lagta hai woh mere watan ka hai

Badi shaista lehje mein kisi se Urdu sun kar

Kya nahi lagta ke ek tehzeeb ki awaaz hai, Urdu

Rooh Dekhi Hai Kabhi! by Gulzar

Rooh dekhi hai, kabhi rooh ko mahsoos kiya hai?

Jaagate jeete hu e doodhiya kohre se lipatkar

Saans lete hu e is kohare ko mahsoos kiya hai?

Ya shikaare mein kisi jheel pe jab raat basar

aur paani ke chapaakoon pe baaja karti hon taliyaan

subkiyaan leeti hawaoon ke kabhi bain sune hain?

Chodhaveen raat ke barfaab se ek chaand ko jab

dher se saaye pakarne ke liye bhaagate hain,

tum ne saahil pe khare girje ki deewar se lagkar

Apni gahnaati hui kokh ko mahsoos kiya hai?

jism sau baar jale tab bhi wahi mitte ka dhela

rooh ek bar jalegi to woh kundan hogi

Rooh daekhi hai, kabhi rooh ko mahsoos kiya hai?